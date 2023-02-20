The Alaska Railroad Corporation is accepting entries for its 2024 annual print.
The ARRC is soliciting artist submissions to make its centennial year print. According to a release, the 2024 theme Alaska Native heritage aims to link the state’s First Peoples and the 100-year-old Alaska Railroad.
The artist must include the Alaska Railroad in addition to an aspect of Alaska Native people, culture and heritage.
“Alaska Native cultural and economic contributions have enriched our shared history,” said Alaska Railroad External Affairs Manager Christy Terry. “As we mark our centennial, we would be remiss to not acknowledge the First Peoples who have called Alaska home for thousands of years. Realizing art breaks barriers, we would be honored to commission a print that captures how the state’s railroad intertwines with Indigenous cultures and peoples in Alaska.”
The winning artist will participate in print and poster sale-and signing events in Anchorage and Fairbanks. The artist will receive travel expenses to events and $5,000, 10 prints and 20 posters in return.
Submissions, which include an application, a ketch, examples of finished work, and art-related background, should be delivered by mail or hand delivery to ARRC headquarters in Anchorage by April 14, 2023. Artists will be notified of the results by early May. The application is available at bit.ly/3XDOTOc.