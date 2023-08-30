An Alaska nonprofit is looking at ways to better retain and recruit early childhood educators and child care providers, even as it examines the pay inequities compared to other sectors of the education field.
Thread, based in Anchorage, has been working with the Alaska Chamber and on Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s child care task force, to develop solutions.
Meghan Johnson, Thread’s early childhood systems director, said there are a few approaches being looked at to solve child care issues in the system.
One such option includes Thread’s Learn and Grow and System for Early Education Development (SEED), which both identify and support quality standards. The Learn and Grow focuses on programs, while SEED hones in on individuals.
“We know we need affordability and accessibility, but we shouldn’t forget about quality in terms of child outcomes later on,” Johnson said during early childhood task.
Professional development and early childhood education qualifications are a huge component for quality programs, she added.
“That’s where SEED comes in to set those standards for individual early educators,” Johnson said.
Cassie Hulse, Thread’s SEED program manager, said her program aims to help individuals identify pathways for advancement in the childhood field and provide financial support to access professional development.
The program, she said, is available for early childhood educators who work in private child care, Head Star and pre-elementary school programs, for school age educators who work in after school programs, and early intervention programs.
SEED was first launched in 2000 by the Alaska Partners for Quality Early Care and Education and moved from the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development to the University of Alaska Southeast in 2003. Thread took over the program in 2009.
As of June 30, 1,456 people were listed in the SEED registry at various career levels. Based on 2020 data, about 6,500 people were in the early education workforce.
“SEED and its registry, as a voluntary program, is only capturing about a quarter of that entire workforce,” Hulse said. “We would really like to have a larger representation of the field and have a better understanding of the average wage, demographics and how it looks within different pockets of the state.”
The SEED program also tracks professional development, allowing early educators to submit documentation on any updated training or credentials. Financial support includes reimbursements for training, travel and to cover child development associate application costs.
“It is a reimbursement, they have to pay for and complete the training and then turn into proof of payment and completion,” Hulse said.
Its total budget for the program for the 2022-2023 fiscal year (which ended June 30) was $75,525. It covered a total of 318 reimbursements across four areas.
Hulse said the state’s Childcare Provider Office provides University of Alaska scholarships of up to $1,500 from fiscal years 2022 to 2025.
It provided 73 scholarships in FY 2022 on a budget of $181,394, saw a huge boost due to federal Covid-19 pandemic funding ($345,600) in 2023 and budgeted $362,116 for the current fiscal year.
In FY 2025, its scholarship amount will drop to pre-pandemic levels with $150,000.
“SEED does not provide the scholarship funding but it does highly promote it,” Hulse said.
Hulse said early childhood educators must be in the SEED registry — a free process — to qualify for the financial assistance and be working in a licensed child care facility.
Pay inequity
However, Hulse said despite training opportunities, Alaska’s early child care workers still lag far behind their K-8 school colleagues.
Child care workers in Alaska earn about 42.7% less than elementary school teachers, with a median hourly wage of $13.21 and preschool teachers earning $15.15, compared to a kindergarten teacher who earned $39.05 an hour or a elementary teacher at $42.67.
“We have early child educators with a bachelor’s degree earn less than their colleagues in the elementary school system,” Hulse said. She added the lower wages eventually lead to a high turnover rate in the field.
SEED’s Retaining our Outstanding Teachers’ Stipends (ROOTS) program has attempted to stem some of the existing workforce. But the stipend program waxes and wanes depending on funding, Hulse said.
Pre-pandemic, stipend amounts were tied to a child care worker’s experience. With the pandemic, SEED provided a flat amount for qualifying applicants.
“The goal of ROOTS has already been to decrease the turnover rate, increase the compensation and education level,” Hulse said.
The ROOTS program doled out $4.6 million in stipends in 2021 and 2022 thanks to federal pandemic relief funding.
During 2021, Thread provided a flat $500 stipend to over 700 educators, totaling just over $308,000.
The stipend amount increased to $3,000 in 2022 to 1,546 educators in 2022.
“We got really great feedback on how motivating and people felt valued,” Hulse said. “The majority of people used it for vital expenses such as groceries, utilities and gas.”
Hulse said Thread conducted a study on how to improve the stipend program. A final draft report will be released in September.
Johnson, with Thread, said the underlying theme remains a consistent and adequate annual funding to support child care workers. Those elements include a better wage compensation system, benefits, pay to attend training and coaching and increased access to community-based training and university system scholarships.
Johnson added another benefit would be to make early childhood worker registration mandatory, which could help facilities hire qualified workers.