Alaska moved to a low-risk Covid-19 zone on Tuesday based on steadily decreasing virus transmissions.
The state went yellow on Monday, reporting the average daily case rate over 14 days to be less than five new cases per 100,000 people — or 4.62 cases, to be exact, according to the Monday report from the Department of Health and Social Services.
The virus transmission in the Fairbanks North Star Borough keeps going down, dropping to 3.90 cases from 4.90 last week.
“I think this really speaks to vaccines as well as the fact that people are outside,” state Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said about the overall trend of decreasing transmission and hospitalizations.
A few places in Alaska are still seeing increases in cases, including parts of the Interior.