The state House overwhelmingly passed a Senate bill designed to the make the cost of Alaska-made lumber more affordable for housing.
Senate Bill 87, sponsored by Sen. Jesse Bjorkman (R-Nikiski) and cosponsored by 11 other senators, including Scott Kawasaki (D-Fairbanks) and Click Bishop (R-Fairbanks), would establish a lumber training program and certificates.
The House companion bill was co-sponsored by 17 representatives, including Maxine Dibert (D-Fairbanks) Mike Cronk (R-Tok), Frank Tomaszewski (R-Fairbanks) and Will Stapp (R-Fairbanks).
The bill, pending approval by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, would set up an in-state testing system for Alaska lumber. The program would train sawmill operators to self-test their lumber to ensure quality requisite for use in construction of single-family homes, duplexes and triplexes. The bill would require independent inspectors to verify the lumber quality.
Rep. Kevin McCabe (R—Big Lake) pushed for the bill’s approval from the House floor Monday. He recalled his neighbor, a sawmill operator, already conducts his due diligence in quality of wood, but added it can be expensive.
“I think this is an important first step toward reducing costs of lumber and lowering transportation costs to get lumber to our state,” McCabe said. “It’s faster and it’s cheaper.”
McCabe added from his observations that most lumber stock shipped in from Outside “is of lower quality because they know we won’t ship it back.”
The University of Alaska Fairbanks would administer the training program, including hiring an instructor. A fiscal note from the Alaska Department of Natural Resources estimated the program would cost $221,000 to start up and operate.
DNR’s fiscal note added the UAF-administered training program would also “build additional training opportunities for mill operators and value-added processors and help develop traditional and innovative wood-based markets in Alaska.”
Rep. David Eastman (R-Wasilla), the lone dissenter, opposed the bill because “it will make [state government] just a bit bigger.”
“I don’t share that philosophy,” Eastman said.
The bill goes to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s desk for final approval following its 37-1 vote. Stapp and Rep. Joisah Patkotak (I-Utqiagvik) were absent.
Senate Bill 87 has garnered bi-partisan support and backing from both the logging and environmental groups. The Nature Conservancy, Alaska State Home Building Association and several sawmills sent letters of support pushing for the bill’s adoption.
In a March 24 letter, Tok-based Young’s Timber Inc. owner Joe Young wrote that his customers comment on the quality of the lumber his business produces when compared to material imported from Canada and the Lower 48.
However, because it’s not graded or certified, “it is now cost prohibitive to bring a lumber grader from the Lower 48.”
“Alaskan value-added producers need access to a reliable, steady and long-term supply of Alaskan state time for success,” Young wrote.
Mindy O’Neall, executive director of the Fairbanks-based Cold Climate Housing Research Center, noted her organization backs the bill because it addresses rural Alaska’s acute housing shortage.
“The smaller and more remote an Alaska community, the less likely it is to be able to utilize its local forest resource to create lumber for housing projects,” O’Neall wrote in a March 11 letter to senators. “While there are some barriers in capacity and training for local mill operators, the largest barrier by far is an administrative one.”
O’Neall wrote the bill would “greatly improve the ability of small communities, Tribes, and corporations to address the continuing housing shortage in their regions.”
The House, on April 20, passed another timber-related bill sponsored by Cronk, HB 104, that expedites the permitting process for timber sales. The bill also allows greater flexibility for local manufacturers, including provisions for the sale of salvaged timber. The bill would allow Alaskans and timber companies to harvest dead or diseased trees that pose a wildfire risk.
HB 104 is currently in the Senate Resources Committee.