Lumber

News-Miner

A new UAF-run program would train sawmill operators to self-test their lumber to ensure quality requisite for use in construction of single-family homes, duplexes and triplexes.

 News-Miner

The state House overwhelmingly passed a Senate bill designed to the make the cost of Alaska-made lumber more affordable for housing.

Senate Bill 87, sponsored by Sen. Jesse Bjorkman (R-Nikiski) and cosponsored by 11 other senators, including Scott Kawasaki (D-Fairbanks) and Click Bishop (R-Fairbanks), would establish a lumber training program and certificates.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.