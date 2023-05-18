The Alaska Legislature approved carbon offset legislation proposed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy following a House floor vote Tuesday. The 38-2 House vote follows unanimous approval by the Alaska Senate on Monday.
Senate Bill 48, introduced by Dunleavy in January, will create a new program designed to monetize carbon offsets, according to a news release from Dunleavy’s office. A business or entity that produces carbon dioxide could purchase credits generated by nature-based projects on state-owned land.
The land would be placed on a list which would be available to Alaskans for camping, hunting and other recreational opportunities while allowing natural resource development.
Dunleavy introduced the legislation as a possible new revenue source aside from the state’s dependency on oil. Dunleavy also touted the bill as a way to more successfully manage the state’s forested lands.
“Alaska can now diversify its economy and stabilize the budget process by entering the rapidly emerging global market for carbon offsets,” Dunleavy said in a news release.
How much revenue would be generated remains unknown, but Dunleavy in the past has estimated it could bring in several billion dollars over the next few decades.
The Alaska Department of Natural Resources will oversee the new project, according to Dunleavy.
DNR Commissioner John Boyle called the bill’s passage “an exciting new chapter for natural resources in Alaska.”
“I’m grateful our DNR experts and AOGCC partners were able to work with the Legislature to deliver a bill giving Alaska a new revenue stream that complements our current resource development industries and Alaskans’ use of state land,” Boyle said in a prepared statement. “I’m particularly excited about the opportunities to more actively manage and invest in our forests.”
House lawmakers had mostly positive things to say about the carbon bill prior to and during Tuesday’s vote.
The “tree” portion — and its management potential — appeal to Rep. Mike Cronk (R-Tok).
“We have some world-class forests in Alaska that we don’t use and watch them burn,” Cronk said on the House floor. “This bill is going to set our forestry program on the right path of what we should have done 50 or 60 years ago. We have not managed our forests correctly and this is the first step in doing so, producing viable timber markets whether for building houses or creating wood pellets that we could be exporting.”
Cronk noted Sweden’s forest industry hit $17.6 billion in 2022.
“If we got to even $5 billion, we would replace oil with exports alone,” Cronk said.
Rep. Andy Josephson (D-Anchorage) in a House Finance Committee meeting noted the good the bill could do for Alaska’s environment.
“In fact, it’s supposed to, it must, it’s compelled to have no net loss on biomass,” Josephson said, adding that testimony backs the assertion. “So this is, in that respect, a conservation bill from an Alaskan lens.”
Rep. Bryce Edgmon (I-Dillingham) said the new program “will bring in a great amount of revenue in year one, year three, year four and so forth.”
“It will allow us to become a player in terms of global effort to remove CO2 from the environment,” Edgmon said.
The only two House members to vote against it were Reps. David Eastman (R-Wasilla) and Sarah Vance (R-Homer).
Eastman called the bill “climate communism” and said there hasn’t been sufficient time for public input or evaluation.
A companion bill, Senate Bill 49/House Bill 50, remains in committee, and would allow the state to create a system using old gas and oil wells to sequester carbon emissions generated by petroleum operations.
