Aspen

A carbon offset bill Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced in January passed Tuesday on a 38-2 vote in the Alaska House after cruising through the state's Senate with unanimous approval Monday.

 Photo by Ned Rozell

The Alaska Legislature approved carbon offset legislation proposed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy following a House floor vote Tuesday. The 38-2 House vote follows unanimous approval by the Alaska Senate on Monday.

Senate Bill 48, introduced by Dunleavy in January, will create a new program designed to monetize carbon offsets, according to a news release from Dunleavy’s office. A business or entity that produces carbon dioxide could purchase credits generated by nature-based projects on state-owned land.

