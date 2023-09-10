The Alaska K9 Center hosts its annual fundraiser this weekend to raise money for protective vests for law enforcement canines.
The K9s, or police dogs, wear bulletproof/stab-proof vests that cost between $1,000 to $1,500 each. Alaska K9 Center Owner Beth Frank said that she partners with Vested Interest in K9s, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country. The nonprofit has provided more than 5,289 K9 ballistic vests since 2009, the nonprofits website stated. The vests are custom-fitted to each K9 with ballistic panels to protect their vital organs.
Frank said that dogs have been important to her since she was 8-years-old and her mothers’ second husband, who was a deputy sheriff in Marion County, Indianapolis, brought home a retired K9. “From that day on I’ve always had a tremendous respect for police officers and their families,” Frank said.
Lenox, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois K9 who works with Alaska State Trooper Brian Hibbs, wears a protective vest and greeted participants at the event. Lenox was named in honor of slain Trooper Gabe Lenox Rich.
Lenox works both patrol and drug detection. He went through a 12-week Trooper academy which included training on obedience, drug searches, and patrol. Lenox also completes 16 hours of training per month and goes through an annual testing process.
Hibbs said that “dogs bring a lot to the table.” Lenox’s scent work allows troopers to find items they can’t typically find, whether its drugs, evidence, or someone’s keys according to Hibbs. K9s calm down high stress cases by encouraging voluntary compliance. “He’s a big morale booster in the squadron,” Hibbs said.
“He just loves to work,” Hibbs said. Hibbs also said that Lenox is very social and loves meeting kids.
Hibbs emphasized the importance of protective vests, and said that Troopers have lost two dogs in the line of duty. “It’s important to have that safety feature for dogs,” he said.
The fundraiser included a silent auction, vendors, and food. The fundraiser continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3121 Badger Road in North Pole.
