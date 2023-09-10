The Alaska K9 Center hosts its annual fundraiser this weekend to raise money for protective vests for law enforcement canines.

The K9s, or police dogs, wear bulletproof/stab-proof vests that cost between $1,000 to $1,500 each. Alaska K9 Center Owner Beth Frank said that she partners with Vested Interest in K9s, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country. The nonprofit has provided more than 5,289 K9 ballistic vests since 2009, the nonprofits website stated. The vests are custom-fitted to each K9 with ballistic panels to protect their vital organs.

