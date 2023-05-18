AJC

Alaska Judicial Council members prepare for a public comment period Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Rabinowitz Courthouse to nominate candidates for a Fairbanks Superior Court judge vacancy. 

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

The Alaska Judicial Council on Thursday interviewed and forwarded three candidates for an upcoming Superior Court judge vacancy, passing along its recommendations to Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

The selected candidate will replace Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle, who retires later this year.

