The Alaska Judicial Council on Thursday interviewed and forwarded three candidates for an upcoming Superior Court judge vacancy, passing along its recommendations to Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
The selected candidate will replace Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle, who retires later this year.
The three candidates include Palmer District Court Judge Tom Jamgochian, Bethel District Court Judge William Montgomery and Fairbanks private attorney Amy Welch.
Fairbanks Magistrate Judges Risa Leonard and Spencer Ruppert were also applicants but withdrew their names from consideration, according to the AJC.
Thursday's meeting served in part as a public hearing to allow Fairbanks residents to speak up about the three candidates.
Only Fairbanks Clerk of the Court Ruth Meier spoke, and she voiced support for Montgomery. Meier noted she has seen a three full turnovers in her 20 years, including on both the district and superior court benches.
"I've seen him (Montgomery) here working as a baby law clerk under Judge Montgomery, seen him grow, get married, have children and become an effective leader in the Bethel community," Meier said. "He encompasses all of the skills that are required to do this job ... he's compassionate, kind and extremely intelligent, forward-thinking and most important a public servant."
Montgomery and Jamgochian were unanimously forwarded by the council, while Welch was forwarded on a 4-2 vote. AJC members Jonathon Katcher and Geraldine Simon voted against Welch's nomination.
Jamgochian, a University of California San Francisco Hastings College of Law graduate, has been in Alaska since 2004, clerking first in Anchorage. He spent 15 years as an assistant district attorney in Fairbanks, Nome and Bethel before being appointed to the bench in 2020.
In his statement, Jamgochian said he applied to the Superior Court position “because my daughter lives in Fairbanks and “I feel well suited to handle a general jurisdiction docket.”
Montgomery, a William Mitchell College of Law graduate, began his law career as a clerk first for Bethel Superior Court Judge Marvin Hamilton and then Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Michael MacDonald. He returned to Bethel to start his career as a defense attorney before being appointed Bethel district court bench.
"I preside over all criminal and civil matters in the District Court, as well as criminal, CINA, probate, and domestic relations matters in the Superior Court," Montgomery wrote in his statement. "I am the training judge for all of the magistrates in the YK-Delta and a mentor judge for newly appointed judges."
Welch, a University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law graduate, started her private practice law career in 2014 in Fairbanks, after her husband was stationed at Fort Wainwright. Welch worked for seven years for William Satterberg's practice before opening her own in 2022.
"If appointed, I would be honored to dedicate my career to serving the people of the Interior, from Fort Yukon, to Nulato, to Tok, and everywhere in between," Welch wrote in her statement.
Alaska state law requires the council to forward at least two names, said AJC member Dave Parker.
Parker said Alaska judicial selection process is merit-based.
"The way we do this is truly a process that is competitive and looks at people's qualifications to find the best qualified candidates," Parker said. "The big thing is the that judiciary preserves our constitutional rights."
Judicial candidates are evaluated on professional competence, diligence and administrative skills, integrity, fairness, temperament, judgment, legal and life experience, demonstrated commitment to public and community service and demonstrated commitment to equal justice and the legal needs of Alaska’s diverse communities.
"Just because a person has a law degree doesn't mean they are a component lawyer, any more than holding a driver's license makes you a good driver," Parker said. "Past performance is a good indicator of future success ... are they competent and able to make the right decision."
The council also conducts an extensive background check on candidates, circulates a peer survey among Alaska Bar members about legal skills, integrity and other qualities and contacts former employers and references.
All candidates must have been an Alaska resident for at least five years and engaged in legal practice in the state for at least as long.
AJC Executive Director Susanne DiPietro said the surveys ask about areas of performance about individual candidates.
"The people who fill out the survey are people who have direct professional experience with the applicants," DiPietro said.
Dunleavy has 45 days to select a final candidate.