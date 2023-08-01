The Alaska International Senior Games (AISG) seeks volunteers to keep the games running smoothly.
The Alaska International Senior Games (AISG) seeks volunteers to keep the games running smoothly.
The senior games, which run from Aug. 5 through Aug. 13, requires at least 120 volunteers a year, AISG President Diann Darnall said.
Some sports need more volunteers than others, Darnall explained. Volunteers can serve the whole day or in shifts and no experience is needed.
Darnall said volunteering at the senior games is a fun way to meet new people and have fun. “It’s an easy way to have a good time,” she said.
The payoff of volunteering is seeing the seniors have fun, Darnall said. “Seeing somebody watching and encouraging them warms their hearts and makes their day,” she said.
Residents interested in volunteering can call or text 907-978-2388 or email info@alaskaisg.org.
AISG needs volunteers to set up horseshoes, keep score, line the fields, and check in athletes from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Terry Miller Park on Saturday.
Volunteers are needed for track and field events on Sunday. Volunteers will set up, mark field events, measure distances, write down data, time races, and check in athletes. Residents interested in volunteering can call Track and Field Commissioner Bob Baker at 907-45506689 or email bobandsharonbaker@gmail.com
Volunteers are also needed for bocce, pickleball, table tennis and team toss.
Contact Haley Lehman by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.