Ann Brown, a GOP activist with connections to Fairbanks, is the new chair of the Alaska Republican Party after Glenn Clary resigned to take a job at Liberty University in Virginia.
“My top priority is to elect Republicans across the state,” Brown said in an email to the News-Miner. “I look forward to working closely with the State Central Committee,” the governing body of the state GOP party.
Brown, who served as vice chair since 2018, assumed the Alaska GOP’s top post under state party rules.
Clary left his GOP job to become vice president at the private Lynchburg university.
Brown, 65, is a retired attorney and long-time party activist who lived in Fairbanks for 30 years before moving to Anchorage.
She previously sought the state party chair position but was defeated by Tuckerman Babcock.
She is married to Fred Brown, an attorney, and the couple has two adult children.
“My husband and I met in Fairbanks, and we raised our children there,” Brown said.
“I am proud that my daughter graduated from West Valley High School, and my son graduated from Hutchison High School,” she said.
She is a former managing partner at a private law firm where she focused on labor and employment law.
Brown did legal work outside her focus that included representing churches in free speech and other First Amendment issues, Title VII, insurance, and real property matters.
