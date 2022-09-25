Fire training

Courtesy Fairbanks Firefighters Union

Fire Department recruits train using truck-based fire hoses during a skills training exercise day.

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual Alaska Fire Conference has returned and is being held in Fairbanks.

More than 200 firefighters from around the state are gathering to learn, share, and grow their skills and knowledge to serve their communities as first responders.