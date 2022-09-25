After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual Alaska Fire Conference has returned and is being held in Fairbanks.
More than 200 firefighters from around the state are gathering to learn, share, and grow their skills and knowledge to serve their communities as first responders.
The conference begins Monday at the Fairbanks Westmark Hotel. In addition to classroom sessions addressing professional growth and personal development, hands-on training will be held at other sites in Fairbanks including live fire training, vehicle extrication, rope rescue training, rescue task force operations and other firefighting skill sessions. The conference concludes Friday evening.
This is a cooperative annual event hosted by the Alaska Fire Chiefs Association and The Alaska Firefighters Association, with crucial support from the Tanana Valley Firefighters Association and the State of Alaska Fire Marshal’s Office. All local fire departments have been involved in the planning and delivery of the conference and are contributing personnel, time, equipment and expertise to make it happen.
The Alaska Fire Conference will conduct firefighter training on Tuesday at an abandoned structure at Sacred Heart Cathedral on Airport Way.
The training is scheduled between 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be smoke in the area, and flames may be visible during training. There will also be fire apparatus and personnel in that area, and we ask that the public stays clear of the training site during that time.
For more information about the conference or live fire training, contact Tod Chambers at 907-322-9256.