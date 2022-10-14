The Alaska Energy Authority recently received federal approval for its charging station plan, unlocking $52 million over five years for increased electric vehicle support in the state.
The first round of funding, about $19 million, funded through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program (or NEVI) will be spent on building out an alternative energy corridor between Anchorage and Fairbanks, a network of charging stations.
Taylor Asher, AEA’s project manager on the charging station deployment, provided an update at a Thursday working group meeting, saying the plan remains a living document that will require annual updates sent to the federal government.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act earmarked $5 billion nationally for electric vehicles, prompting the state to accelerate a plan required to receive Alaska’s portion.
Asher said federal guidelines require charging stations to be 150-kilowatt points, placed at 50-mile intervals and no more than a mile from the main corridor, or roadway. The alternative fuel corridor will run from Anchorage to Fairbanks along the Glenn and Parks highways.
The buildout is coordinated in partnership with the Alaska Department of Transportation, who will receive the federal funding.
NEVI recognizes some exceptions, such as those that exist in Alaska. An example, Asher said, includes an 80-mile gap between Denali and Cantwell, for which the federal government granted an exemption. The planned route along the Parks Highway includes Trapper Creek, Denali State Park, Cantwell, Clear, Nenana, Ester and Fairbanks.
Site hosts would determine the final charging station costs, Asher said.
Third-party charging stations already exist in some of the communities but aren’t compliant with NEVI’s requirements.
“We can anticipate a 50% reduction in battery life during the winter, but 80 miles should still be adequate if you pay attention,” she said.
The Alaska Energy Authority decided to pursue building out the corridor, starting with using $8 million secured through a 2018 federal settlement agreement with Volkswagen; grants have already been issued from the settlement funds. A planned build-out began as early as 2020.
Asher said that there are a lot of challenges unique to Alaska, including the winter environment, supply chain constraints and high costs for each charging station.
The goal is hopefully to start the process in the spring, but current realities indicate there could be a 50-week delay in components for charging stations or site electric transformers.
Site elections will begin in coming months, with AEA requesting “snapshot” questionnaires from interested parties, including power capacity, basic needs and cellphone reception. AEA would visit the site to make sure “all the boxes are checked” and then ask interested hosts to submit an application, which includes a 30-day public comment period. If everything goes off without a hitch, AEA will secure contract agreements and issue grant funds.
Asher said a current concern is private investment, with charging stations estimated at $1 million. The federal grant will pay for 80% of the installation cost but requires a 20% match, something the state can’t fund at the moment, leaving it to private investors or site hosts.
“We are looking into other options and paying attention to that concern, as we recognize it’s an issue,” Asher said. She added local matches can include more than money, including land donation or providing materials.
Another concern was charger compatibility. The state’s NEVI plan requires stations with Combined Charging Station (CCS), which are incompatible with Teslas. About 53% of the 1,500 registered electric vehicles in Alaska are Teslas.
Asher said the requirement was established to avoid giving advantage to any single brand.
Tesla owners would have to have an adapter, but AEA can ask the federal government to provide an exemption.
Some questions came up about what will power the charging stations, such as coal-fired plants, which some might construe as hypocritical.
Rebecca Sereboff, with the Electrification Coalition, said despite some charging stations needing conventional power sources, “electric vehicles still cut greenhouse emissions, even if the charging stations come from coal.”
The plan’s second and third phases will take priority after the alternative fuel corridor is built. Once complete, Alaska can spend additional rounds of funding building out networks on the other highways and in Alaska Marine Highway System communities, including Southeast Alaska, where most of Alaska’s electric vehicles are located.
The third phase will include evaluating rural and “hub” communities electrical infrastructure, as NEVI-compliant “equipment may not be feasible” and require less demanding chargers.” Conversations with Nome and Kotzebue stakeholders have occurred, and early site options were compiled.
“We are doing a lot of outreach for the state and getting comments from across the state,” Asher said. “We will be updating this plan annually, so this is a living document … and as we learn, we can update it as necessary.”