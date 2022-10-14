EV Rally

Laurel Gangloff and her driving team cross the start line for the first-ever Arctic Road Rally at GVEA’s headquarters in Fairbanks. Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

The Alaska Energy Authority recently received federal approval for its charging station plan, unlocking $52 million over five years for increased electric vehicle support in the state.

The first round of funding, about $19 million, funded through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program (or NEVI) will be spent on building out an alternative energy corridor between Anchorage and Fairbanks, a network of charging stations.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.