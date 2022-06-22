Due to high levels of fire activity across Alaska and the potential for even more because of warm and dry weather, the Alaska Multi-Agency Coordination Center made the decision to increase Alaska’s Preparedness Level from 3 to 4. The change, effective as of noon Wednesday, will allow more resources and fire personnel from the Lower 48 to assist with Alaska fires.
There were 133 active fires in Alaska on Wednesday. Fires have consumed approximately 1,143,506 acres of land thus far, which is a record for this early in the season.
Fire activity continues to increase across Alaska, particularly in the Northern Interior. The forecast calls for more warm and dry weather in Southern Alaska, which will create ideal conditions for fires to start and spread rapidly.
“In general, the decision to go to Preparedness Level 4 is made when multiple areas are experiencing fires that require incident management teams,” according to a statement from fire public information officers.
Factors considered include the likelihood of new fires, the potential for extreme fire behavior and the ability to control and suppress fires with available resources.
Fire personnel from out of state are already assisting with Alaska fires, and the increase to Preparedness Level 4 means that more resources from across the country will be allocated to Alaska.
The highest level is Preparedness Level 5.
In the Interior, firefighters are responding to a new fire near Anderson, about 80 miles south of Fairbanks. The Clear Fire was first reported during the evening of Tuesday, June 21. It moderated overnight but became more active during the day Wednesday due to warm and sunny weather conditions.
The fire, which was started by lightning, was estimated to be roughly 1,750 acres.
The White Mountain T2IA crew joined smokejumpers in protecting cabins along the Teklanika River. The remainder of the White Mountain crew responded to the Clear Fire on Wednesday.