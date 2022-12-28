The Alaska Department of Natural Resources is seeking comments on a future land sale for a proposed subdivision near Salcha.
The area, called the Sulliwood Subdivision located north of Johnson Road, would offer up to 100 parcels, each at least 20 acres in size, for a total of 2,192 acres.
DNR must hold the preliminary public comment period before it decides how and what would be offered up for sale, said Colin Craven, a DNR land sales project manager.
“This is part of our process for getting public input, so at this point we don’t have anything set in stone,” Craven said Tuesday. “We do have to be specific enough to set limits on what we can develop.”
DNR identified the Sulliwood Subdivision area for potential residential and agricultural use in the 1980s. Development stalled due to disagreements over preferred land use and the because the Haines-to-Fairbanks Pipeline, a formerly used military fuel pipeline ran through the project area.
“It’s a nice rural location with large parcels, well-drained ground and it’s above the Tanana River and surrounding wetlands,” Craven said.
It also fits in well with the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Salcha-Badger Road Area Plan.
“DNR wants the subdivision to fit into the rural character that people want Salcha to retain,” Craven said. “We want to keep development to larger parcels and keep development at a slower pace.”
Craven added the parcels would appeal “to someone who doesn’t want to live too far out of town where they can have some privacy and room to grow.” The area has a nice ridge that overlooks the river valley “if you’re in the right spot.”
DNR considers the development advantageous “because of growth at the nearby Eielson Air Force Base, population growth in the Salcha area, and continued strong demand for land throughout the Fairbanks North Star Borough,” according to DNR documents.
He added the subdivision would ideally be for someone looking for a rural lifestyle, given limited utilities in the area.
“You’d be looking at providing your own well or hauling your own [water] and having a septic system installed,” Craven said.
According to a DNR preliminary decision, 67% of the land is designated for settlement and 33% for agriculture. But DNR proposed to adjust it and re-designate most of it to more settlement, leaving 11% for agriculture.
“Some of the areas designated for agricultural areas are pretty steep, in the hills or just a little wet,” Craven said. “We proposed to change it around so that it ties into some other agricultural lands and gives cohesion. It would also make sense to set people up for success if they wanted to do some agricultural production.”
Because the preliminary proposal is considered a rough draft, no final shape has been made.
Past timber harvests have left some rough “pioneer” road that can be accessed by truck, and there is ample frontage road along Johnson Road three miles from the Richardson Highway.
“DNR is considering what kind of development we would do,” Craven said. “We would like to develop some of the internal subdivision roads, preferably to provide access to every parcel and potentially extend electrical power that exists on the southern end.”
But Craven said DNR needs “to look carefully at what it can afford to develop” and what the final subdivision parcel design looks like and the cost estimates they receive for road development.
“The proposal is still too early for commitments about specifically what we want to do,” Craven said. “And the more development we do, the more we have to raise the price of the land to remunerate our costs.”
Public comment, he said, will play a part in any final concept.
“When we get the comments, we will consider them,” Craven said. “Some times we don’t get a lot of comments and it’s like we’re on the right track, but sometimes we get a lot of feedback that makes us rethink things.”
After the public comment period closes and DNR finalizes a final subdivision concept, it still needs approval before DNR can start the planning process with the borough.
“We’re still a few years away from doing any type of surveying or land sale,” Craven said. Even then, he said DNR would likely phase out the subdivision planning.
“As we see how it rolls out, we can see about surveying a subsequent part of the subdivision,” Craven said. “We definitely want to rush through and sell too much land too quickly, we want to take it slow and see it goes.”
Written comments can be submitted to Colin Craven, DNR Land Sales, 3700 Airport Way, Fairbanks, AK 99709, by email land.development@alaska.gov or by fax 907-451- 2751.
Craven said people who have questions can call Craven at 907-451-2730.