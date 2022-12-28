Smoky sun

Taken from Johnson Road Trail in Salcha on July 5. Photo courtesy of Carmen Polanco

 Photo courtesy of Carmen Polanco

The Alaska Department of Natural Resources is seeking comments on a future land sale for a proposed subdivision near Salcha.

The area, called the Sulliwood Subdivision located north of Johnson Road, would offer up to 100 parcels, each at least 20 acres in size, for a total of 2,192 acres.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.