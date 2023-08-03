The options for cruising along certain beaches or trails just became easier as the Department of Natural Resources expanded its list of recreational off-road vehicles (ROVs) allowed on state lands, according to a general order.
Residents can now use heavier and larger off-road vehicles up to 80 inches and 2,500 pounds, such as side-by-sides and quads, without the need for a special permit on lands managed by the Division of Mining, Land and Water.
The new rule also only covers vehicles that can't be licensed for highway use.
"Recent manufacturing developments in side by side (SxS) off-road vehicles has resulted in modern off-road vehicles exceeding the weight limits," the general order states.
Due to modern updates, the Division of Mining, Land and Water decided to eliminate the special permit provisions and sweep such recreational vehicles under a general permit.
The general permit would be good for five years.
The overall new provision will be temporary until the state determines its effectiveness.
"This GP authorizes ROVs to travel upon general state land without requiring a separate authorization as long the vehicle adheres to the condition," the order said.
Prior to the change, the special-land permits took up to 30 days to process that included a public comment period and agency review.
According to a scoping notice that led up to the decision, DNR noted most owners of larger side-by-sides and quads never followed through with securing the permit. Additionally, DNR staff anticipated "significant objection to the fees associated with a [land use permit]."
"It is not feasible for DMLW to enforce the permitting requirement for use of [recreational off-road vehicles] on general state land that exceed 1,500 pounds," the DNR notice states.
Another consideration included a backlog in special land use permits.
"The backlog consists of applications that have not been adjudicated within established timelines," DNR's notice stated. "Backlog has been a focus of DNR leadership and the Legislature over the last decade."
DNR stated it doesn't see any additional adverse impact to state lands under the new provision. But it did set some limits, as the new general permit provisions do not extend to using recreational off-road vehicles on another's private land, state parks, legislatively designated areas, or land owned or managed by other state agencies such as the University of Alaska, Alaska Mental Health Trust, Department of Transportation and Public Facilitates, or the Alaska Railroad without additional permits.
"No preference right for use or conveyance of state land is granted or implied by the issuance of this permit," DNR stated. "It is not transferable and cannot be assigned, subleased, or rented."
Additional permits are required if people intend to travel across streams or for commercial use. Special land use permits are still required for vehicles above 2,500 pounds, including heavy equipment, former highway vehicles now fitted for sole off-road use, former military vehicles exceeding 10,000 pounds of curb weight, or home-made vehicles.
