ATV tours
Courtesy Denali ATV Adventures

The options for cruising along certain beaches or trails just became easier as the Department of Natural Resources expanded its list of recreational off-road vehicles (ROVs) allowed on state lands, according to a general order.

Residents can now use heavier and larger off-road vehicles up to 80 inches and 2,500 pounds, such as side-by-sides and quads, without the need for a special permit on lands managed by the Division of Mining, Land and Water.

