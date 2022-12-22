The Public Heath Team at the Alaska Department of Health updated the public on respiratory diseases in a monthly updated on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Covid-19 cases are slowly and steadily increasing across the nation, Dr. Joe McLaughlin, an epidemiologist for the state of Alaska, said. He said that hospitalizations across the U.S. have increased, mainly in the demographic of people over 70 years old. Deaths related to Covid have been level since May. In Alaska, hospitalizations have increased for people above the age of 65, McLaughlin said. The majority of those hospitalized are those not vaccinated against Covid, the doctor reported.
While influenza increased across the U.S. this year, Alaska remains in the low to moderate level of the flu, McLaughlin said. 2022 saw earlier activity with the flu than in earlier years, he said.
Alaska just hit the peak of RSV, McLaughlin said. Alaska has seen high levels of RSV, especially in infants and older adults.
“It’s time for a flu shot and a Covid booster,” Dr. Lisa Rabinowitz told the public on Wednesday. She said these vaccines reduce the risk of becoming very sick.
Gene Wiseman, the Rural and Community Health Systems Section Chief for the Alaska Department of Health, said they have seen a high volume of adults with respiratory diseases at hospitals across the state and RSV has increased the number of pediatric patients. Wiseman recommends good personal hygiene like hand-washing to stay healthy.
