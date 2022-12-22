The Public Heath Team at the Alaska Department of Health updated the public on respiratory diseases in a monthly updated on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Covid-19 cases are slowly and steadily increasing across the nation, Dr. Joe McLaughlin, an epidemiologist for the state of Alaska, said. He said that hospitalizations across the U.S. have increased, mainly in the demographic of people over 70 years old. Deaths related to Covid have been level since May. In Alaska, hospitalizations have increased for people above the age of 65, McLaughlin said. The majority of those hospitalized are those not vaccinated against Covid, the doctor reported.

