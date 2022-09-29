Alaska’s congressional delegation on Tuesday urged the White House to temporarily waive the state’s share of costs associated with western Alaska’s recovery efforts in the wake of the major storm caused by remnants of Typhoon Merbok on Sept. 16.
Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Rep. Mary Peltola cited the state can direct those funds it otherwise would have to pay for federal individual and public assistance basic needs.
“This waiver will go a long way in helping repair the storm’s damage to bridges, roads, water treatment plants, homes, airstrips and more,” Murkowski said. “Rural communities prior to the storm were already challenged, and it’s imperative that we help them get back on their feet and are able to return to their homes and meet basic needs like running water.”
Murkowski, Peltola and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell toured damaged communities over the weekend. Murkowski also toured the villages of Golvin and Elim.
The White House declared a federal disaster emergency for western Alaska, almost a week after Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued one at the state level.
Peltola noted that “the 100% federal cost share is essential to the timely cleanup efforts that are ongoing.”
The congressional delegation sent a letter to FEMA detailing some of more immediate impacts, adding that “conditions prior to the storm in impacted rural communities were already difficult.”
“Several Alaskan communities do not have running water or sewer systems,” the delegation wrote. “Where they do exist, it is common for sewer systems to be constructed above ground which future exposes flooded communities to the potential release of raw sewage.”
According to the state, more than 100 homes were damaged and 34 people displaced after the storm caused damage along 1,000 miles on the state’s western coast.
The Alaska Department of Transportation earmarked millions to pay for immediate infrastructure repairs, and the U.S. Department of the Interior appropriated $2.6 million toward food, water and essential supplies for 45 communities ahead of winter.
The state deployed 160 Alaska National Guard and State Defense Force, along with staff from the Alaska Emergency Management office.
The National Guard reported removing more than 125,000 pounds of debris as of Monday and assisted with repairs to businesses and homes in 10 communities, including Golovin, Nome, Hooper Pay, Shaktoolik, Chevak and Bethel.
But the Congressional delegation noted that FEMA covering the full costs will help. The agency made a similar decision for Puerto Rico in aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, which ravaged the U.S. territory last week.
“FEMA needs to do the same for those recovering from Typhoon Merbok in Western Alaska, where we have some of the most impoverished communities in the country,” Sullivan said. “Just like our fellow Americans in Puerto Rico, Alaskans are racing to repair homes, foundations, seawalls, airports and other critical pieces of infrastructure. We are also contending with another complication — freeze-up — which leaves a very narrow window to get cash out the door and make these communities whole by winter.”
Dunleavy, in the same news release, echoed the delegation’s request to FEMA.
“After living and working in rural Alaska for 20 years, I know the next few weeks will be critical to getting essential infrastructure, homes and businesses back on their feet before winter takes over in western Alaska,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “Lifting the cost share for both individual and public assistance means we can address the needs of these communities immediately and prevent any further hardships for those Alaskan families that have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the storm.”
Alaska opened up its State Individual Assistance program to impacted residents, who can enroll by visiting the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management at Ready.Alaska.Gov or calling 1-855-445-7131.
Work ongoing in communities
According to a Monday update from the Alaska Department of Transportation, its crews are working to get the communities ready for winter. It anticipates repair costs to exceed $15 million.
Crews in Nome are working on repairs to both Front Street and Nome Council Road, with the goal of having them {span}rebuilt to handle basic vehicle access by Oct. 15.
A contractor is reestablishing large sections of the road up to Mile Point 25, Safety Sound Bridge.
“A significant ocean breach of the roadway is at MP 25 and DOT&PF is working to repair the breach before winter sets in,” DOT noted in its Monday update.
Contractors are mobilizing barges and equipment to Golovin, Elim and Shaktoolik to complete repairs of the public roads.