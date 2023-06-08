The Bureau of Land Management pushed its most recent timetable for a revised analysis on the Ambler Road access project out by as many as six months, from the end of the year to early 2024.
The BLM provided the information in a May 19 status update to a federal judge assigned to a pair of lawsuits on the long-delayed project.
The new timeline drew sharp criticism from the Alaska congressional delegation on Tuesday over what has been called yet another needless stall tactic. Sens. Lisa Murkowksi and Dan Sullivan and Rep. Mary Peltola in a joint statement called for the project to move ahead.
“This needless delay comes as this project continues to gain support from Alaska Natives and local communities. It costs us high-paying jobs for Alaskans and a domestic source of minerals that are crucial to the energy transition and national security,” the joint statement said. “We are committed to holding Interior accountable to the original timeline it provided to the Court to address two discreet deficiencies in the EIS, and have requested a meeting with [Interior Secretary Deb Haaland] to urge her to put this vital project back on track.”
The delegation noted that Haaland had testified in May that the BLM would issue a record of decision by the end of 2023.
“We do not understand how just two weeks later, her Department can abruptly reverse course and announce a six-month delay,” the delegation stated.
The 211-mile road project, proposed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, would provide access through the Brooks Range for copper mining development in Northwest Alaska.
Ambler Metals, a joint venture between Vancouver-based Trilogy Metals, Inc. and Australia-based South32, is conducting an exploration of the Ambler Mining District of several mines. The road would ensure the project becomes an economic success.
Other minerals for possible consideration include cobalt, zine and gallium.
AIDEA started the federal permitting process in 2015, including an environmental assessment, 18 public meetings and 3,000 comments. By July 2020, the Interior Department issued a record of decision on the route and the BLM and National Park Service issued a 50-year right-of-way permit.
But it requires a supplemental environmental impact statement after environmental groups filed two separate lawsuits in the U.S. District Court in Anchorage challenging a 2020 approval by former President Donald Trump.
The Biden administration suspended the approval process in February 2022 when the Department of the Interior said the initial approval’s environmental studies had some issues.
In September 2022, the BLM opened a new public scoping project for the supplemental that would “evaluate a range of alternatives and take a close look at any potential impacts to biological, cultural, historic and subsistence resources such as caribou and fish, as well as measures to protect those resources.”
The private road would start on BLM-managed public lands within the Dalton Highway Utility Corridor and cross state-owned lands, Gates of the Arctic National Preserve, lands privately owned by Alaska Native corporations, and isolated BLM-managed parcels.
U.S. District Judge Shannon Gleason, who is presiding the lawsuit, issued a May 25 order noting AIDEA could move forward with pre-construction work on the road site, providing the state-owned development corporation provides a 28-day notice.
In February, two tribal groups withdrew from litigation efforts.
The Allakaket Tribal Council and Huslia Tribal Council stated that constructive conversations have occurred since the Tanana Chiefs Conference and several tribes filed suit in 2020 that ensure an equitable balance between resource development and environmental protection.
The tribal lawsuit still remains open and pending, along with one filed by environmental groups.
