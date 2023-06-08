The Bureau of Land Management pushed its most recent timetable for a revised analysis on the Ambler Road access project out by as many as six months, from the end of the year to early 2024.

The BLM provided the information in a May 19 status update to a federal judge assigned to a pair of lawsuits on the long-delayed project.

