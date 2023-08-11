Military banquet

Honorees assemble after being recognized for various accomplishments at the 49th annual Military Appreciation Banquet hosted by the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce. April 28, 2017.

 Robin Wood for the News-Miner

Fairbanks will host Alaska military and defense officials at the end of month for upcoming Alaska Defense Forum, to held Aug. 29 and 30 at the Westmark Hotel.

The forum will focus on Alaska’s role in national security, partnerships and needs with its community partners. The Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation, Fairbanks North Star Borough and Association of Defense Communities are co-hosting the event.

