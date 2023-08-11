Fairbanks will host Alaska military and defense officials at the end of month for upcoming Alaska Defense Forum, to held Aug. 29 and 30 at the Westmark Hotel.
The forum will focus on Alaska’s role in national security, partnerships and needs with its community partners. The Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation, Fairbanks North Star Borough and Association of Defense Communities are co-hosting the event.
Lisa Slaba, FEDC’s project manager, said the forum involves “leaders from across the nation coming to talk about Alaska in Alaska.”
“Alaska sits in the perfect spot to reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere and beyond,” Slaba said at a Tuesday Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce luncheon. “The military is prevalent across our entire state … Arctic security is an ever-growing business in our community and ultimately they drive our economy.”
Over the course of two days, community leaders and forum members will hear from military officials, government officials and policy experts.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, who will moderate one of the panels, called the defense forum an important event.
“It’s a great conversation place for discussion between community leaders, business leaders and the military to understand what they are looking for when it comes to community support and for family support,” Ward said. “The Department of Defense has re-focused areas of key interest, talked about reciprocity for professional licenses, child care, education … these are all prominent touch points we are discussing in our community right now.”
Ward noted the Fairbanks North Star Borough was recognized by the Association of Defense Communities as a “Great American Defense Community” in March for its efforts to support Eielson Air Force Base and Fort Wainwright, as well as Fort Greely and Clear Space Force Station.
“It’s a continual effort to make sure we do all that we can to fully support our military community and the community as a whole,” Ward said.
Ward added this year’s defense forum coincides with a number of separate installation tours and follows the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce’s military appreciation banquet on Aug. 24.
The Tuesday, Aug. 29 schedule features an 8:30 a.m. breakfast and a panel on building readiness through military and community relationships from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The official start begins at 1 p.m. with a keynote speech by Ivan G. Bolden, the U.S. Army’s chief of army partnerships. Bolden has been nationally recognized in his role for promoting successful partnerships between the Defense Department and its community partners, according to the Association of Defense Communities.
Panels and workshops also include Alaska’s role in Arctic security, quality of life for Alaska-based servicemembers and Alaska’s role in climate security.
The Aug. 30 schedule includes a morning town halls and keynote speeches on the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation, military installation resilience and local, state and federal partnerships in Alaska.
Other Aug. 30 panels and presentations. include an update on Eielson Air Force Base’s planned advanced microreactor, impactful state and federal legislation, innovation through partnerships, relationships between the Defense Department and Alaska Native tribes and shared resource management challenges.
