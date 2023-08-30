Eielson Air Force Base

A formation of 42 F-35A Lightning IIs hit the runway during a routine readiness exercise at Eielson Air Force Base in March 2022. The formation demonstrated the 354th Fighter Wing’s ability to rapidly mobilize fifth-generation aircraft in arctic conditions.

 Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tam

Increasing heat is one of the most pressing issues facing the U.S. military and its missions, especially in higher latitudes.

“Fairbanks is built to deal with the cold, it is not built to deal with the heat,” said Jeremy Mathis, vice president of climate and energy at Red Duke Strategies an organization that works to support active military and veterans. Arctic temperatures rise two to three times faster than the rest of the world from global warming in a phenomenon known as arctic amplification; putting stress on service men and women stationed in and around Alaska as well as the military’s infrastructure and equipment.

