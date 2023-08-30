Increasing heat is one of the most pressing issues facing the U.S. military and its missions, especially in higher latitudes.
“Fairbanks is built to deal with the cold, it is not built to deal with the heat,” said Jeremy Mathis, vice president of climate and energy at Red Duke Strategies an organization that works to support active military and veterans. Arctic temperatures rise two to three times faster than the rest of the world from global warming in a phenomenon known as arctic amplification; putting stress on service men and women stationed in and around Alaska as well as the military’s infrastructure and equipment.
“As we see the intensity, frequency and duration of these heat events all continue to increase, that’s going to have a major effect on everything that we do,” Mathis said. “How we deal with it and how we prepare to deal with it is up to us.”
The focus of the military is less on reducing emissions and more about adapting to a warming climate, John Conger, Center for Climate and Security director said.
“Climate change is absolutely a national security issue,” he said. “It is not a national security issue because the military is the biggest emitter and user of energy. It’s a national security issue because climate change affects mission, it affects our ability to do our job.”
Conger said permafrost thaw is a major concern for the military in Alaska. Permafrost—ground that is normally frozen year round— can disrupt runways and other infrastructure. Such was the case at Eielson Air Force Base, where the foundation of a munitions building cracked, requiring a new building to be constructed.
“That affects our mission and we have to understand how to deal with it,” Conger said.
The military is also keeping a close eye on China and their moves to adapt to a warmer planet, Conger said.
‘The most important country that we have to pay attention to from a climate security perspective is China,” he said. “China is still on the other side of that chessboard. Climate change changes that chessboard.”
With a population of over 1.4 billion, China has been establishing food contracts with African nations in anticipation of food security issues caused by climate change, Conger said.
“They are looking to lock up those protein resources,” he said. “Anticipating their actions, based on their stress, gives us some strategic advantage.”
