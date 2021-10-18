Many government workers have the day off today for this legal holiday, which is unique to the 49th State. Some private businesses participate, too.
For the uninformed, Alaska Day recognizes the formal transfer of the Alaska territory from Russia to the United States on this date in 1867. All state, borough and municipal offices are closed in honor of the state holiday, including the court system. Many schools and libraries also are closed.
Federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, remain open. Most private businesses, including banks and retail stores, are open, too, but you may want to check and call in advance.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a proclamation today recognizing the Alaska holiday. Alaska is the only state that has an official day recognizing its acquisition from Russia. Alaska Day was first celebrated in 1917, but the tradition continues today.
Dunleavy's proclamation notes that the U.S. purchased the Alaska territory for $7.2 million in March 1867, but that the transfer was not officially recognized until October of the same year.
The governor's proclamation states: "October 18, 2021, marks the 154th anniversary of the formal transfer of Alaska from the Russian Empire to the United States of America. Today is a day to celebrate the magnitude of which we have grown as a state and to be grateful for the abundance of resources, culture, and nature we have available to us."