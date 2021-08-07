The Alaska Court System has reinstated an indoor mask mandate amid rising Covid-19 infections across the state.
Chief Justice Daniel E. Winfree announced Tuesday that all visitors will be required to wear face coverings or masks in court system facilities, regardless of vaccination status.
The reinstated mask mandate was prompted by Alaska’s increased Covid-19 count and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that all people who live in an area of substantial or high coronavirus transmission should wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status, Winfree wrote in the order.
All regions across Alaska are currently in a high alert status, which the Department of Health and Social Services defines as greater than 10 cases per 100,000 over 14 days.
Individuals with mental and physical disabilities that prevent them from wearing a mask and children under the age of 2 are exempt from the requirement.