Alaska Communications reported a widespread outage Monday for the Fairbanks area, said Heather Marron, the company’s communications manager.
The outage affected some local and long distance services for its customers due to an equipment failure.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District reported that landlines for North Pole schools, as well as Ben Eielson Jr/Sr High and Salcha Elementary were impacted by the outage. Parents and families were recommended to contact the district’s assistant superintendent office for emergencies or email school principals for nonemergency issues.
Marron said the Alaska Communications attempted to restore service but could not resolve the issue. The company express shipped the replacement equipment to Fairbanks via Alaska Air Cargo, but did not have an estimated time of service restoration as of Monday evening.
“This is a top priority and we’ll continue to work quickly to pursue full restoral of services for our customers,” Marron said.
