Alaska Chief Justice Daniel Winfree told the Alaska Legislature Wednesday that he is prioritizing stronger cybersecurity of the courts system and more resources for the growing number of Alaskans who represent themselves in court without a lawyer.
Winfree gave the chief justice’s annual address to a joint session of the Alaska Legislature, a tradition that dates back to Alaska Chief Justice George Frank Boney 50 years ago. (You can find a link to the full address at the end of the article.)
“As I was finishing my last year at Lathrop High School in Fairbanks, the seventh Legislature passed … a resolution that invited the chief justice to address a joint session the next year and expressed an intent to make this an annual event,” Winfree said.
Winfree told lawmakers that he is Alaska’s 13th chief justice to address the Legislature. But he noted that he is Alaska’s first chief justice who was born in Alaska, albeit pre-statehood.
“I am very delighted and deeply, deeply honored to be here,” Winfree said.
Winfree gave a nod to Boney’s address to the Legislature in 1972, which touched on civil unrest and mistrust of the establishment, issues that resonate in 2022, Winfree said.
“The current pain is as visceral as it was then, and I find myself wondering why we haven’t made more progress,” Winfree said.
The chief justice added that despite social and political strife, “the fundamental structure of government and thus democracy itself lives on.”
He added that Alaska needs to be mindful to protect democracy, urging lawmakers to “respect and maintain the long-term institutional integrity of the state’s political branches.”
Priorities of Alaska's court system
The chief justice also offered a look ahead at the Alaska courts’ priorities in 2022. Those initiatives include enhancing justice services for people without a lawyer who represent themselves in court, a growing trend in the state.
The Alaska courts system is working to enhance online services with plainly written explanations and videos to help people without a lawyer navigate the process. The courts system also offers a toll-free family law help line and is expanding those services, Winfree said.
The state has received a federal grant to improve self-help services in guardianship cases, which Winfree described as a “silver tsunami” of requests for oversight of aging relatives. The grant provided funding for two facilitators to smooth the court process.
Alaska is a “national leader in self-help services,” Winfree told lawmakers. “This is a cost-effective way to provide concrete and practical resources to Alaskans.”
The Alaska courts system will continue to help facilitate that trend. The courts system is developing an online dispute resolution platform that will enable litigants to “negotiate completely online without ever having to come to court,” Winfree said.
He also noted work underway to strengthen the cybersecurity of the Alaska courts system, after the discovery of a breach that led to the temporary shutdown of online services in 2021. Winfree said that personal information was not accessed, and he credited the swift response of IT workers to contain the problem.
The Alaska courts system now has a request for $1 million before lawmakers for computer software and network-related services for further safeguarding online security.
There also are plans for technology upgrades that include an electronic evidence management system that displays digital evidence during trials, as well as plans to live-stream nearly all court hearings and trials.
Winfree assured lawmakers that although the courts system postponed and rescheduled nonpriority hearings because of Covid-19, there was plenty of court activity in 2021.
• Alaska courts resolved more than 30,000 petitions, from probate to domestic violence cases.
• Judges held more than 327,000 court hearings in criminal and civil cases, nearly the same as 2019.
• And judges issued about 88,000 rulings and orders.
But Winfree acknowledged that “safely holding criminal jury trials within prevailing health and safety guidelines has been a logistical challenge.” At least 15 to 20 people may be gathered in the same courtroom.
Nearly 100 criminal jury trials were held last year, generally when Covid case counts were low. The number was not up to pre-pandemic levels but topped the number of trials held in 2020.
“We are and will remain committed to conducting jury trials,” Winfree said, noting that the vast majority of cases are resolved by dismissal or plea bargain prior to going to trial.
“But dismissals and plea bargains slowed dramatically during the pandemic, leading to a backlog in criminal cases,” he said. “We will get the backlog cleared.”
Winfree noted that Gov. Mike Dunleavy contacted him about the backlog and has offered a $1.8 million supplemental budget request to speed the process. “I thank him. The money would be well-used,” Winfree said.
In 2022, there are also plans to keep Alaska’s courtrooms fully open to the public on Friday afternoons, at an additional cost of $1 million.
Winfree noted that judges always work on Fridays, but the extension of court hours will pay for clerical and administrative work, along with customer service. “Our plan is for a measured but steady return to the full-week schedule,” he said.
Winfree also offered reassurances to lawmakers, noting that in rereading Boney’s speech from 50 years ago, the chief justice talked about the turmoil in society and questions the public raised about their institutions.
Despite those societal and policy disagreements, Alaska still stands, Winfree said.
“It’s a real strength that the branches of government have separate duties and separate methods for fulfilling them,” Winfree said. “But we have important common ground. All three branches strive for fair and predictable government, equitable law enforcement and respectful resolution of disputes.”
Winfree continued. “I hope that in 2072, after I’m long gone, the 100th State of the Judiciary Address speaker may look back, refer to our current turmoil as a history lesson and say Alaska still stands.”