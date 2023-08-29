Alaska’s lack of affordable and available child care costs state employers about $152 million annually, according to an Alaska Chamber report presented at last week’s Task Force on Child Care.
Kati Capozi, the Chamber’s executive director, said the concern has become elevated enough that the organization created a new child care policy position.
“We learned through Covid that child care was a huge problem and exacerbated throughout the pandemic,” Capozi said.
Capozi said the Alaska Chamber published experts from a 2021 U.S. Chamber of Commerce report on Alaska childcare cost in 2022, only to have the phones blow up with questions from members, the media and outside organizations.
“This is really a statewide issue that we should all be paying attention to and need to be chipping in to be part of the discussion,” Capozi said.
Breaking down the costs of child care impacts to businesses, Capozi said the U.S. Chamber report indicates businesses are spending $40 million in turnover from employees who must leave the workforce and $111 million in absenteeism.
For employees, Capozi said parents spend anywhere from a fifth to a third of their annual salary for child care.
“I personally think that’s a little bit low, especially for the types of jobs we have in Alaska,” Capozi said.
About 26% of employed parents use family members to supplement the existing child care system they have in place, 7% left the work force because of inadequate access to child care and 36% postponed either college or workforce training.
It showed an inequity in responses, that 65% of low income families have a family member watch the child, while about 57% of higher income families enrolled them in a child care center.
The lack of child care also caused people either to decline a full-time position, a promotion or a raise. Those that leave the workforce could end up losing up to $200,000 in future wages, while those returning will find themselves at a disadvantage because of a lack of continued experience or training.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy established the task force in April as part of his overall stated goal to improve quality of life in Alaska and make it more “family friendly.”
The task force will be required to develop a report and recommendations by the end of December to make child care more accessible. The Alaska Chamber, along with nonprofit company Thread, are among the stakeholder groups who are trying to tackle the monumental task.
The U.S. Chamber study noted that 61% of Alaskans live in a “child care desert,” something Capozi said seems to be a multi-state issue across the nation.
The Chamber collected information from about 256 parents, with a heavy focus on children younger than kindergarten-age.
Capozi said other national data indicates that 66% of businesses have expressed some desire to increase child care support.
“They’re just looking for the most common-sense ways to do that,” Capozi said.
The Alaska Chamber’s annual public opinion survey included a child care question in April, which drew some similarities from the U.S. Chamber report.
“It’s a very broad, overarching question,” Capozi said. “There are issues all over the state.”
About 36% of respondents in an Alaska Chamber survey indicated they had to leave the work force or miss work because of a lack of child care, while 64% overall said they weren’t impacted. Among those who said it was a concern, about 65% were between 18 and 34 years old and 51% had less than $40,000 in annual household income.
The lack of childcare affected about 43% of women and 27% of men. Anchorage was the largest impacted area at 44%, followed by rural Alaska at 40%, while Interior Alaska appeared to be less impacted with only 15% saying was an issue.
“Affordability is by far the biggest driver,” Capozi said. “Alaskans are also unique in that they are geographically constrained in their choice of providers.”
She called it a cross-income issue, indicating that families that pull in $100,000 struggle with child care options, which represents 32% of the Alaska Chamber’s survey respondents.
“The business community isn’t operating in a silo thinking, ‘Oh, this is just my one problem that I have,’” Capozi said. “This is really a statewide problem, something we all need to be paying attention to. And we all need to be kind of chipping in to be part of the solution.”
Alaska Chamber, she said, is trying to provide its members and other businesses with as many resources as it can. One of the resources included a road map options, from quick wins like flexible scheduling to internal and community investments such as subsidies and onsite care.
“The Chamber member companies are all over the map, some are trying to do a little bit of everything and some are doing what they can,” Capozi said.
The Chamber has people in the field in partnership with the nonprofit Thread conducting a survey for a 2023 early care and learning economic impact report. Results are expected to be consolidated by October.
“I don’t think it’s a surprise that businesses and private sector groups can respond a little bit more quickly than the public sector can,” Capozi said. “What they (private sector) doesn’t have is the knowhow on how to do a childcare facility ... that’s where we can bring the two worlds together.”