With just over $1.01 billion in broadband funding coming to Alaska through the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment, the state’s broadband office will need to determine how and where it gets spent, according to Thomas Lochner, the office’s director.
Lochner provided an update and overall presentation to the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation Tuesday afternoon, highlighting how the $1 billion will be spent.
The Alaska Broadband Office was established by the Legislature under the Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development last year “to bridge Alaska’s digital divide,” Lochner said.
The $1 billion coming to the state from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide the capital for that bridge, he said.
The White House allocated $42.45 billion through the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program nationwide, along with $2.75 billion under the Digital Equity Act.
Of that, the Alaska Broadband Office has already received $5 million for a BEAD planning grant and an additional $567,800 to develop an equity plan.
“I think that is grossly underfunded,” Lochner said of the overall digital equity funding.
The Rasmuson Foundation will manage the digital equity grant to develop plan due by Sept. 30.
“How that is allocated is based on three levels of priority,” Lochner said. “The first is the unserved, then underserved and finally community anchor institutions.”
Funding will be based on the level and speed in which internet people can access.
Unserved communities take the highest priority by trying bring fast and reliable service to communities with very little or no internet connection.
BEAD funding will be distributed in grants based on percentages and locations. The unserved communities or residents are based on internet speeds of les than 25 megabits per second (Mbps), underserved by those with less than 100mpbs and unserved community anchors with less than 1 gigabit per second.
Unserved areas can be located with urban areas like Anchorage and Fairbanks or “in ultra-remote towns and villages throughout Alaska.”
Community anchors are institutions that provide public service, such as schools, libraries, medical and healthcare providers, public safety entities and colleges.
Lochner said the broadband office will begin distributing grants next summer to increase connectivity around the state.
Alaska has already received about $834.4 million in federal and state broadband funding through several programs. This includes $386.1 million from the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Plan to Alaska Native corporations and organizations and $282.5 million through the ReConnect Loan and Grant Program, which routes funding to rural communities.
The USDA has already awarded several grants to communities, such as Wales and Diomede, several Norton Sound villages, Tyonek and McCarthy.
According to the broadband office, Alaska currently has 181 unserved communities, 11 underserved areas and 114 served areas and another 83 projects either planned or being developed. Internet service is provided either through fiber or by microwave, the latter of which can be slow.
Asked how satellite internet services such as Starlink and OneWeb might be incorporated, Lochner said they have a limited capacity similar to microwave.
“I’ve heard great things about both of these products,” Lochner said, but added service depends on the bandwidth purchased by companies.
Starlink, founded by Elon Musk, provides service directly to the customer, while the United Kingdom-based OneWeb works with companies and providers.
Lochner said the state will look at different options to leverage the BEAD funding, such as additional rounds of funding, competitive grants or partnering with tribal organizations.
Until funding gets distributed and plans start being developed, Lochner said his office will hold weekly listening sessions to better understand challenges and problems people face related to internet connectivity.
Another cross section of the underserved include people who are at or below the poverty line, senior citizens, members of an ethnic minority, incarcerated individuals, those with disabilities or language barrier.
Lochner said the $1 billion in funding won’t cover the state’s entire broadband needs, but it will start the ball rolling. And it will help the broadband office develop digital literacy programs.
“The BEAD funding, the entire $42 billion, is for a pen, but the pen is a useless item unless folks know how to form letters, then punctuation, sentences and paragraphs … only then can they write down their story,” Lochner said. “What I see as digital equity is everything after the pen.”
He said that includes ensuring that people know how to properly use a computer and the Internet, understand virus software and digital security, access online resources and develop websites.
“Because we know there may not be enough money, we are looking at the things that will provide the greatest impact,” Lochner said.
An example, he said, involves sight-impaired individuals. He noted the stakeholders in that group provided data showing 70% of blind or visually impaired individuals are unemployed, something that might be reduced through digital training.