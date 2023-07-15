Online

With just over $1.01 billion in broadband funding coming to Alaska through the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment, the state’s broadband office will need to determine how and where it gets spent, according to Thomas Lochner, the office’s director.

Lochner provided an update and overall presentation to the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation Tuesday afternoon, highlighting how the $1 billion will be spent.

