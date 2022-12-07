Help wanted

Amanda Bohman/News-Miner

A help wanted sign hangs on the door at McCafferty’s, A Coffee House, Etc., in downtown Fairbanks.

 Amanda Bohman/News-Miner

A once-staggering lead in stronger wages that lured workers to Alaska is fading, according to recently published reports by the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development and the University of Alaska Center for Economic Development (CED).

Both reports point to the Covid-19 pandemic as the part of the reason, but a state economic recession prior to the pandemic has kept the state from recovering on pace with the rest of the nation.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.