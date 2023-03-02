Mark your calendar for two unforgettable evenings. Seth Kantner, a Northwest Alaska wildlife photographer and award-winning author of “Ordinary Wolves” and “A Thousand Trails Home,” will give two community presentations in early March.
Kantner will speak at 6 p.m. Monday, March 6, at the Morris Thompson Cultural Center, 101 Dunkel St. He will share his firsthand account of a life spent hunting, studying and living alongside caribou. He also will read from his latest book, “A Thousand Trails Home: Living with Caribou,” a 2022 National Outdoor Book Award winner. He ends the evening with a book signing.