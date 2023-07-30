Temperature inversion

The new coal-fired power plant at UAF had enough heat to push through a strong temperature inversion and the plume create a long tail in front of Mount Debra, Hess, and Hayes. On 20 December air temperatures were as much as 37 degrees F. warmer in the hills compared to the valley bottoms around Fairbanks, making it one of the strongest inversions of the winter. Thank you, Torre Jorgenson, for submitting your photo! You can submit your photos at newsminer.com. Torre Jorgenson

Alaska requested another year to develop a State Implementation Plan to address the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s particulate air pollution problems in the North Pole and Fairbanks area, according to a news release from Department of Environmental Conservation.

DEC Commissioner Jason Brune requested the additional time in a letter to the EPA, noting the state developed additional modeling results regarding the borough’s nonattainment area.

