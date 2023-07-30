Alaska requested another year to develop a State Implementation Plan to address the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s particulate air pollution problems in the North Pole and Fairbanks area, according to a news release from Department of Environmental Conservation.
DEC Commissioner Jason Brune requested the additional time in a letter to the EPA, noting the state developed additional modeling results regarding the borough’s nonattainment area.
The borough has long endured serious air pollution issues. In 2009, the EPA designated the area that includes North Pole and Fairbanks as serious PM2.5 nonattainment area because it “exceeds the health based 24 hour PM2.5 National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) of 35 micrograms/cubic meter.”
The area’s wintertime inversions compound the air pollution situation by trapping particulate matter at lower levels rather than being dispersed into the atmosphere.
Both the borough and the state contend that wintertime wood smoke from wood stoves contributes to most of the PM2.5 levels, but also acknowledges other sources such as “burning distillate oil, industrial sources, and mobile emissions contribute to particulate pollution.”
The state submitted a plan to the EPA in which addressed mitigations and a strategy to tackle the issue. However, the EPA may disapprove part of the plan because it fails to institute better control measures.
Brune, in his letter, said the EPA’s proposed control measures on emission point sources such as Fairbanks and North Pole power plants “would inappropriately and unnecessarily raise the cost of living.”
The new modeling data, produced in partnership with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Research & Development and the Alaskan Layered Pollution and Chemical Analysis (ALPACA), cites that those sources “do not significantly contribute to the particulate matter pollution during winter-time episodic conditions.”
“The information from this new study cannot be ignored; therefore, our hands are no longer tied,” Brune said in a statement. “Hopefully this illustrates what we’ve been saying all along — EPA’s proposed decision is nonsensical. Given the new science, we’re asking that EPA give us a year to develop a revised SIP.”
DEC air quality director Jason Olds added the EPA should consider the new data.
“We have long begged for EPA to reevaluate additional BACT requirements,” said Director of Air Jason Olds. “We hope that EPA will acknowledge the burden that these measures would put on Alaskan residents with little to no environmental benefit.”
EPA Region 10 spokesperson Bill Dunbar said the EPA will review the new data, but federal agency could not make promises. The EPA conducted a lengthy public comment period after it released its proposed partial disapproval, including a hearing at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in March.
“We’re still going through all the information received during the public comment period,” Dunbar said.
The EPA’s proposed partial approval/partial disapproval noted both merits of the SIP and what it considers shortcomings. The partial approval celebrates the efforts to reduce wood smoke and PM2.5 levels, but states the plan falls short of regulating emissions from five power plants.
The EPA proposed that the state should use the best available technology to regulate and monitor the sites, which produce sulfur dioxide, or SO2. Otherwise, the state needs to provide reasonable justifications for why it couldn’t.
“For years EPA has been working collaboratively with DEC on better understanding the science behind the PM problem in the Borough,” Dunbar said by email. “A critical piece of this work is to use increasingly sophisticated technical tools, including new air quality models, to develop a thorough understanding of SO2 sources in the area and how they contribute to the fine particulate matter problem.”
Another recommendation proposes the state implement requirements for residents with oil-fired home heating devices to start using Ulta Low Sulfur Diesel. The state last year mandated that residents only use Heating Oil No. 1.
EPA is as determined to get this area to attain the health based standards as DEC and the Borough are,” Dunbar said. “As EPA conducts its formal review of the state’s current plan, we will continue our work with DEC on technical analyses necessary for the state to develop a new plan that most effectively and comprehensively addresses the long-standing air quality-related public health challenges in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.”
Still, the state has been at odds with the EPA, most recently over what it labeled a faulty wood-burning stove certification process. The EPA’s Inspector General’s office in February found several issues with the process, including what it deemed was an insufficient testing method that resulted in substandard wood stove models.
Alaska joined nine states in an intent to sue the EPA to improve its certification program.