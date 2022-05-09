Pilots at Alaska Airlines started voting Monday on whether to authorize a strike since contract talks have stalled over their schedules and pay.
Electronic balloting will end May 25.
“Alaska pilots are not looking to strike. We are looking for improvements to our contract in line with the market but that will also allow our company to grow and remain successful and competitive,” said Capt. Will McQuillen, union president for the Alaska Airlines pilots represented by the Air Line Pilots Association.
“However, we are willing to take any lawful steps necessary, including a legal strike, to achieve the contract every Alaska pilot has earned,” McQuillen said.
A vote to authorize a strike does not mean that a strike will ensue.
“This means union leaders are officially requesting the Alaska Airlines pilot group, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association International, give them the authority to go on strike when they are legally permitted to do so,” according to a news release from the pilots association.
The National Mediation Board would need to release the pilots union and Alaska Airlines from mediation.
A 30-day “cooling-off period” would follow. After that, union leadership could decide whether to strike and the company would have the ability to impose a lockout.
Pilot shortages, flight cancellations
Alaska Airlines is attributing numerous recent flight cancellations to a nationwide pilot shortage and a higher attrition rate at the airline this year.
The Seattle Times reported Monday that 47 Alaska Airlines flights were canceled Friday and 41 Saturday.
An April podcast of "The Alaska Pilots" interviewed members of the Alaska Airlines — Air Line Pilots Association about the contract disagreement, pilot turnover and strike vote. Members of the association’s Master Executive Council said that more than 60 pilots have left Alaska Airlines employment in the first four months of 2022.
Disagreements with the company extend to pay and scheduling. Alaska Airlines pilots are objecting to the number of reassignments on the routes they fly.
“But we’re seeing, you know, record amounts of premium pay trying to do too much with too few resources,” McQuillen said on “The Alaska Pilots” podcast. “And that right there is the sandpaper on the pilot group that’s led to the point where everybody is so raw these days.”
Alaska Airlines pilots held informational pickets in April over the contract dispute, which has gone on for more than two years.
More than 1,500 Alaska pilots and their supporters picketed on their time off, according to the Alaska Airlines - Air Line Pilots Association. There are about 3,100 pilots at Alaska Airlines who are members of the pilots association.
The strike vote this month does not mean that a strike will happen. The National Mediation Board would need to release the pilots union and Alaska Airlines from mediation. A 30-day “cooling-off period” would follow.
After that, union leadership could decide to strike or the company would have the ability to impose a lockout.