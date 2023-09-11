Alaska Native advocate and Tanana Chiefs Conference's first president, Al Ketzler Sr., died Sunday at age 90.

Alfred "Al" Ketzler Sr. was born April 16, 1933, to Richard and Bonita Ketzler in Nenana. He passed away after a brief battle with leukemia, his obituary states.

