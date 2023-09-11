Alaska Native advocate and Tanana Chiefs Conference's first president, Al Ketzler Sr., died Sunday at age 90.
Alfred "Al" Ketzler Sr. was born April 16, 1933, to Richard and Bonita Ketzler in Nenana. He passed away after a brief battle with leukemia, his obituary states.
According to a news release, Ketzler refounded TCC, an organization serving the Alaska Natives of state's Interior, after gathering representatives from 32 Native villages in Tanana in June 1962. He was elected the first president in 1962 and again from 1968 to 1972 and 1976 to 1978.
Ketzler also helped create Fairbanks Native Association, Doyon Ltd., and the Alaska Federation of Natives, his obituary stated. He served on various boards and committees for FNA, AFN, Tundra Times, Toghotthele Corporation, the Inter-Tribal Timber Council, and the Association on American Indian Affairs board.
Ketzler was one of five people selected to negotiate the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. He halted the state's land selections in 1966 until Native land claims could be equitably addressed.
A news release from FNA says that Ketzler dedicated his life to the betterment of Native people, including advocating for the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, opposing Project Chariot, and fighting unfair federal practices regarding subsistence and Native education.
“Al Ketzler’s advocacy efforts laid the foundation and established the principles of integrity, determination, and humility — values that form the essence of TCC’s present-day mission, vision, and advocacy endeavors,” TCC Chief and Chairman Brian Ridley, said. “He devoted a lifetime to serving and working on behalf of the Alaska Native People. We are eternally grateful for his leadership and service, and our deepest condolences go out to his family and community.”
Steve Ginnis, executive director of the Fairbanks Native Association, called Ketzler's death a loss both locally and nationally.
“I appreciate the work he did to create Tanana Chiefs Conference, which has been a strong advocate for Interior Native People,” Ginnis said. “His death is a great loss for the Interior, statewide, and nationally.”
“His legacy can’t be understated," Ginnis went on to said. “His life is an example of Native leadership, and he should be always remembered as a great leader.”
Ketzler is survived by his wife, Betty; five of his six children; more than 43 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Ketzler's funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Nenana at the Mitch Demientieff Tribal Hall. A traditional potlatch will follow at 6:30 p.m. There will be a memorial service in Fairbanks at the Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall at a later date.
