Longtime patrol officer Roger Stevener is Fairbanks’ most recent chief of police.
Stevener was sworn in as chief of the Fairbanks Airport Police and Fire Department this past summer after more than 30 years of working as a firefighter and police officer. His career in law enforcement has been a rewarding one, he said, and something that felt more like a calling than a choice.
“It becomes more than a job, it has to be. It becomes the essential part of who we are,” Stevener said. “For me, there just hasn’t ever been any other option in my mind of what I wanted to do.”
Originally from New Hampshire, Stevener started his policing career in Wyoming before transferring to the Sitka Police Department in 2003. Five years later, he landed at the Fairbanks Airport Police and Fire Department, serving first as a patrol officer and firefighter before becoming deputy chief of police in 2018.
“Fairbanks is a great community,” Stevener said. “In the time that I’ve been here, it’s provided a lot of professional and personal opportunities that I don’t think I would have gotten anywhere else.”
As chief, Stevener now manages an annual budget of approximately $5 million and oversees 24 officers and 6 dispatchers. Unlike most other police departments across the country, officers at the Fairbanks Airport Police and Fire Department are dual certified as state patrol officers and firefighters — a process that takes more than one year to complete.
“It is fairly unique,” he said. “There are very few airports in the United States where the police and fire are the same personnel, and we’re one of them.”
The department responds to a variety of calls — such as DUIs, sexual assaults, traffic violations and arsons — and works in conjunction with other local agencies which include the Alaska State Troopers, Fairbanks Police Department and the University Police Department.
“I would like the community to understand that the officers out here are fully sworn and capable police officers,” Stevener said. “These folks are highly trained, highly motivated and dedicated to the state of Alaska and the traveling public to provide for their safety.”
Stevener succeeds former Airport Police Chief Aaron Danielson, who left the position in early July. He said the transition into his role as chief has been smooth as he worked alongside Danielson as deputy chief of police prior to his exit.
“I took over from the former chief with a department that was in very good condition and I’m grateful for that,” he said. “The former chief and I worked closely together in developing a strategy and direction for the department.”
Stevener lives with his wife in Fairbanks and enjoys playing hockey, watching hockey and spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing and hiking when he is not working.