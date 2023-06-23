Life-saving airmen

U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Carson Jeney

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Carleton Kennedy, left, and Capt. Sung Woo Suh rescued a family from drowning at Chena Lake on June 3.

Two airmen from Kunsan Air Base in South Korea saved a Fairbanks family from drowning in Chena Lake earlier this month.

Capt. Sung Woo Suh and Master Sgt. Carleton Kennedy of the 80th Fighter Generation Squadron were barbecuing at Chena Lake Recreation Area on June 3 when they saw a kayak had flipped over about 200 meters from the shore, according to an Eielson Air Force Base news release.

