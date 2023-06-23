Two airmen from Kunsan Air Base in South Korea saved a Fairbanks family from drowning in Chena Lake earlier this month.
Capt. Sung Woo Suh and Master Sgt. Carleton Kennedy of the 80th Fighter Generation Squadron were barbecuing at Chena Lake Recreation Area on June 3 when they saw a kayak had flipped over about 200 meters from the shore, according to an Eielson Air Force Base news release.
A father, infant and dog were on the kayak when it capsized, Eielson Operations Chief Emileigh Rogers said.
The family, including the dog, were all uninjured due to Suh and Kennedy’s quick action, Rogers said. However, first responders did evaluate the family and said the infant was close to hypothermia.
“Immediately upon hearing the cry for help, I took the first life jacket and swam towards them,” Suh said. “I calmed the dad, and helped the dog get off his shoulders so he could focus on the baby and prevent being crushed underwater.”
Kennedy followed Suh into the water, according to the release,
“As soon as Capt. Suh jumped into the water, I knew I needed to go with him,” Kennedy said.
Other 80th FGS members assisted the father and infant into their car to warm up, according to the release.
The 80th FGS has been participating in Red Flag-Alaska, a joint air combat exercise at Eielson and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. According to Eielson’s website, more than 1500 people and 100 aircraft took part in the exercise. Eielson has hosted Red Flag since 1992.
