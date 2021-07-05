Fairbanks woke up in a blue haze on Monday with easterly winds bringing smoke from the Munson Creek Fire smoldering in the Chena Hot Springs area into the city.
“The fire hasn't really increased as much or become a lot more intense,” said Tim Mowry, public information officer for the Alaska Division of Forestry Wildland Fire & Aviation Program. “It's just a change in the wind direction.”
For the last couple of days, wind has been blowing smoke away from Fairbanks and the hot springs, but the wind direction shifted Sunday night. Now it's pushing smoke into Fairbanks, Mowry explained.
The Munson Creek Fire that was growing rapidly last week started slowing down when the weekend brought cooler temperatures and more humid weather. As of Monday, the 19,700-acre fire was still spreading.
Temperatures are expected to cool further Monday night while the wind is expected to change direction, Mowry said.
“We're also keeping our fingers crossed for rain,” he said.
Because of the smoke, the visibility on Chena Hot Springs Road went down to less than 1/10 of a mile on Monday. It was expected to improve during the day, but fire managers still sent a pilot car and a couple of flaggers to the area to assist drivers.
“If you're speeding along that road, like people normally do, you can encounter moose and not see it, or you could encounter a car in front of you and not see it,” Mowry said. “So we're trying to be proactive and get some traffic control out there.”
The smoke also worsened flying conditions for the aircraft assigned to drop buckets of water on the fire. A total of 116 firefighters were assigned to the fire as of Monday.
The air quality in the Fairbanks North Star Borough was classified as “very unhealthy” on Monday afternoon with the borough Air Quality Division assigning the Air Quality Index of 242.
Such bad air conditions can bring breathing difficulties to anyone, and health experts advise people to avoid prolonged exertion. Meanwhile, those with lung or heart illnesses, as well as children and elderly, should avoid outdoor activity altogether.
Along with smoke and fire, the air is expected to improve in the next few days.
