Alaska Air National Guardsmen of the 176th Wing rescued an injured hunter on Wood River near Fairbanks last week.
The hunter activated the SOS button on his satellite phone and sent a text message to his spouse after being injured in a fall, according to a release from the Alaska Air National Guard. The spouse gave the hunter’s location to guardsmen, who were working with Alaska State Troopers on the rescue, the release stated. The hunter was flown to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital
Guardsmen were already in the air as they were performing a training mission. Guard Master Sgt. Andre Marron said it was fortunate aircraft were already operating in the area, and he credited the hunter for carrying and quickly using his satellite communication.
“His decision to reach out via inReach expedited the rescue, ultimately saving the hunter’s life,” Marron said in the release.