After three years of planning and consideration, the U.S. Air Force tentatively awarded a contract for a nuclear microreactor project to Santa Clara-based Oklo, Inc.
The Department of Defense and the Air Force selected Eielson to pilot the microreactor program due to its remote location and harsh winter climate.
“We are honored to be at the forefront of increasing resilience and reducing emissions, while driving national security forward,” said Jacob DeWitte, Oklo’s cofounder and chief executive officer, in the company’s announcement.
The project will in part provide data on how microreactors can be better integrated into other facilities remote bases and forward operating bases that lack a stable or reliable energy grid.
“This is the first time we have ever done a commercialized, licensed microreactor program anywhere in the United States,” said Nancy Balkus, Air Force deputy assistant secretary for environment and safety. “This is just the first step for us, there is a lot of community engagement.”
Officials from the Air Force and U.S. Nuclear Regulation Commission touched on the timeline and what to expect during a Thursday town hall at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Schaible Auditorium.
Balkus added the project will be environmentally responsible and take into account Alaska’s unique elements.
“This meets the needs and aspirations of our nation,” Balkus said. “We want to be carbon free and have reliable and resilient energy … our nation needs to have a new supply.”
Oklo will build and then operate a five megawatt microreactor that will provide combined heat and power by 2028. Once it goes into full commercial operation, Eielson Air Force Base will have a 30-year purchase power agreement with the developer.
Lt. Col. Chris Higgins, the 354th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, said the microreactor will supplement the installation’s existing combined coal-fired heat and power plant and its backups. Eielson’s estimated power needs hover around 18 megawatts, far more than the microreactor could provide.
“If all of those sources fail, ideally the nuclear microreactor would assist to ensure we are able to bring the main plant rapidly back up,” Higgins said.
Balkus, along with Steve Philpott, NRC’s safety project manager, said the project won’t happen overnight.
Oklo must still undergo the microreactor licensing system, estimated to run through 2026 and include a National Environmental Policy Act. The microreactor would start demonstration testing in 2027 and commence commercial operation in 2028.
Philpott said Oklo will submit preliminary safety reports and designs, which NRC will review before it approves initial construction work. Approval of operating license will be based on review of a final design and environmental needs.
Ravi Chaudhary, the Air Force’s assistant secretary for energy, installations and environment, framed the microreactor as a response to both climate and national security challenges.
“Energy efficiency ruggedizes our installations … and energy redundancy system means survivability,” Chaudhary said. “We can no longer afford to move at the speed of government when technology is moving at the speed of innovation and our pacing threats.”
He added energy efficiency will be the “margin of victory in a near-peer conflict” when it comes to Arctic and broader Pacific locations.
Balkus noted a 2019 National Defense Authorization Act initiative prompted the need for Arctic and remote bases to have reliable energy needs in the face of security challenges. The DoD launched its Arctic strategy the same year, followed by an Air Force Arctic strategy in 2020.
The Defense Department launched a request for qualifications in 2020, setting up the process for Eielson to host the project.
Col. Paul Townsend, commander of Eielson’s 354th Fighter Wing, said his installation “is excited about what this capability brings to our installation … and back up for our forces.”
Outside strategic and national security reasons, Balkus said Interior Alaska’s climate was a driving factor for Eielson to host the pilot program. Because Eielson’s plant uses steam for heat, the microreactor’s steam heat generation will be able to piggy-back on existing systems.
Aurora powerhouse
The Silicon Valley company will use its Aurora powerhouse concept, designed to Eielson’s specific needs. According to Oklo, the Aurora microreactor “uses a fast reactor design based on demonstrated technology with a history of successful operation.”
Balkus said the technology allows for factor fabrication and easily transport with the benefit to generate carbon-free electricity.
John Hanson, Oklo’s special projects senior director, said the Aurora powerhouse is a metal-fueled and liquid-metal-cooled fast reactor with advanced safety features. The facility itself would take up only a few acres.
If the reactor heats up, it reduces power to remain stable.
Hanson said the reactor is considered “walk-away-safe.”
“No human interaction is needed to keep it safe,” Hanson said. “If anything happens, the reactor is going to shut itself down.”
Refueling the reactor would occur between every five and 10 years, with Oklo removing the spent fuel at the end of the life cycle. Hanson said Oklo tends to recycle the spent fuel for other purposes.
A pathfinder project
Balkus, the deputy assistant secretary, said Eielson’s microreactor also serves as a pathfinder project.
This is a pathfinder for us … we are laying out the process so that it can be repeated and scaled so, when successful, we will be able to offer it as a roadmap for how it can be further implemented across the rest of Alaska if so desired in any community and village,” Balkus said.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy and energy advocates have thrown support behind advanced nuclear reactors as a possible solution for some of Alaska’s long-term energy needs.
The Alaska Legislature approved legislation in 2022 that would set up guidelines for siting requirements and Lt. Nancy Dahlstrom signed off on regulations that would allow local governments with planning authority to have final say within the confines of state law.
In the Unorganized Borough, the decision would be made by the Alaska Legislature. Overall licensing and regulation of any microreactor would still go through the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
Copper Valley Electric Association and Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation completed a feasibility study on whether a 10-megawatt microrector could benefit Valdez and Glennallen customers during the winter months.
A follow-up economic analysis indicated that while it was technically feasible, “there was too much economic risk for the members to own and operate the project.” The utility sought a power purchase agreement with UNSC to build and operate the facility, but UNSC concluded such an agreement would “require additional year-round heat and/or power customer agreements to be economically feasible.”
CVEA tabled the idea indefinitely on Aug. 8, with its CEO Travis Million noting that “technology may not be the solution today but could still be in the future.”
Jess Gehin, the associate lab director for nuclear science at the Idaho National Laboratory, said the Oklo reactor is only one type of advanced microreactor. INL is hosting other trial runs in controlled situations.x
“There are several reactor types that are now being considered and its interest is growing almost daily for all the same reasons as Eielson,” Gehin said.