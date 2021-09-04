September is National Recovery Month, a time to celebrate friends, family and neighbors who are in recovery.
“At Recover Alaska, we recognize that addiction isn’t a choice, but recovery is,” said Tiffany Hall, executive director of Recover Alaska. “Each month, we celebrate Alaskans who have made the decision to live their healthiest, happiest life in recovery. This month, our virtual sober space is meant to inspire and celebrate Alaskans, as well as to draw attention to the services and resources available to Alaskans who question their own, or a loved one’s, relationship with alcohol. Because recovery is for everyone.”
The statewide organization encourages the community to show support in a variety of ways.
• Go Purple: The first week of September, Recover Alaska encourages peers and partners to “Go Purple” to show support. Recover Alaska will post a deep purple square on its social media pages and encourage others to do the same.
• Tell me you’re sober without telling me you’re sober: As a way to reach out to younger Alaska’s Recover Alaska is partnering with well-known Alaskans in recovery to start a social media trend promoting discussion and camaraderie about sobriety and recovery.
• Recover love notes: Recover Alaska is soliciting inspirational notes and affirmations to share with Alaskans in recovery. People are encouraged to share words of wisdom or motivational quotes to acknowledge that our friends aren’t alone and Alaska is a supportive community for recovery.
• Recover Radio: Recover Alaska will share local recovery journeys, via radio. The audio stories are intended to demonstrate that “Recovery is for Everyone.”
“Recovery Month is really about letting people know that a life free from excessive alcohol use is possible,” Hall said. “The support from our friends, loved ones, and community is necessary for everyone to thrive, no matter the journey.”
For more information about Recovery Month events and how to participate, see RecoverAlaska.org or visit Recover Alaska’s Facebook Page.