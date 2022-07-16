America’s diner is always open — until it closes permanently. After nearly four decades, the Fairbanks Denny’s on Airport Way is closing its doors. For 38 years, the establishment was the northernmost Denny’s in the world, a title which will now go to an Anchorage location.
The restaurant closed permanently on Thursday night; the flashing sign on the 24-hour restaurant’s outer wall alternated between “We are closed” and “Thanks for 38 years.”
David Fickes, president of D’s of Alaska Inc., the company that runs Denny’s in Alaska, explained that the establishment had been having “severe employment issues” since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic over two years ago.
“It’s unfortunate, but actions have consequences … this is what happens when people won’t show up for work,” Fickes said.
The issue was not with a lack of employees — Fickes said he had roughly 30 workers at the time the restaurant closed — but rather the problem was that people would not show up for their scheduled shifts.
There had been “indicators for quite some time” that there were employment issues, and ultimately it was no longer feasible to keep Denny’s open, Fickes said. “I had to make a business decision, and that was the decision that had to be made,” he added.
Fickes opened the Fairbanks Denny’s in the 1980s and said he regretted having to close the business. “I’ve enjoyed serving Fairbanks for 38 years,” he said.
Throughout its years of operation, the business also became somewhat of a tourist attraction for being the Northernmost Denny’s restaurant. News of the iconic restaurant’s closure was met with an outpouring on social media from Fairbanksans. A post about the closure in the Fairbanks, Alaska, Facebook page received close to 300 reactions as well as over 100 comments and about 50 shares.
The majority of the comments were centered around the atmosphere rather than the food. People recalled childhood memories, first jobs, late college nights and post-bar visits. “A lot of great memories” and “The end of an era!” were common sentiments. Others, however, mentioned the slow service over the past few years and were unsurprised the business shut down.
In terms of food, Denny’s was likely best known for their breakfasts, which were served 24 hours a day. This includes signature orders such as slams (which combine different breakfast foods to create a large meal) and dishes like “Moons over My Hammy” (a scrambled egg and ham sandwich), which were among the foods mentioned. “I feel like a part of me died. I am so empty inside. And hungry,” one commenter wrote.