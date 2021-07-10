After picking up mid-week, the Munson Creek Fire near Chena Hot Springs hasn’t changed much over the past few days.
Due to cool and humid conditions, fire behavior has “diminished recently,” a Division of Forestry press release states, but fire managers are waiting to see how it responds to the warm and dry weather forecasted to return next week.
“We’re really waiting to see how it reacts to this warmer weather,” said Alaska Division of Forestry Public Information Officer Tim Mowry.
The fire continues to expand, especially to the south and east, and will continue to do so, Mowry said. Firefighters are taking advantage of cool and damp weather to secure as much as possible so that if the fire does become more active it won’t threaten structures. Fire crews have taken protective measures, including placing sprinklers, on more than 70 structures on Chena Hot Springs Road and at Chena Hot Springs Resort. Structure protection has been completed on the south side of Chena Hot Springs Road, Mowry said, and firefighters are now inventorying the north side to see what would need to be done. Over 200 people are working on the fire.
Firefighters continue to “go direct” on the fire in places they can access and are cutting fire breaks. The weather has allowed personnel to hold the fire from a line behind the resort. Crews are currently mopping up the line to remove heat and fuel from the blaze. A helicopter dropped water on western side of the fire to slow its expansion toward Chena Hot Springs Road. The fire is roughly one mile south of the road.
The fire is now estimated to be 36,609 acres. The expansion, most of which occurred on Wednesday, was on the south and east sides of the fire. The increase of roughly 11,000 acres is due to both better mapping and to fire activity, according to the press release.
The “Go” level evacuation for people from Mile 48 until the end of Chena Hot Springs Road is still in place and being evaluated daily.
