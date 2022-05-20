A Tok man who has been awaiting a trial for more than five years after shooting and killing his mother, who suffered from mental illness, pleaded guilty to reduced charges on Thursday.
Eli Simpson, 26, was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder in the Nov. 26, 2016, shooting, according to court documents. He was also charged with third-degree criminal mischief and riot in connection with a disturbance that broke out at Fairbanks Correctional Center in 2017 after inmates were told that they would be moved to a different section of the facility without explanation. He was among 13 men implicated in the incident.
Simpson appeared before Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of third-degree criminal mischief. The other charges were dismissed as part of the agreement.
A change of plea hearing briefly took place Monday afternoon but was held over to clarify when Simpson would be eligible for parole after confusion arose due to changes in state law. Simpson will be required to serve 20 years for both convictions under the agreement.
“You have an agreement with the state that no more than 20 years to serve will be imposed,” said Judge Lyle, adding that probation conditions and suspended time will be determined by the court at his sentencing hearing in September.
Simpson said on a phone call with the News-Miner on Tuesday that he felt he had no good option. He lacked confidence that his defense team was prepared for a trial next week, and he doesn’t think the plea deal is fair.
Wesley Scott Cruikshank, Simpson’s brother and the victim representative, told the court Thursday that he and his family think that the punishment under the plea deal is too severe.
“Because of Covid-19, I think his rights have been severely abused and this at this point is our only option,” he said. “We support our brother, and we wish that he could have gotten a little bit of a fairer deal than what he got.”
Simpson is currently the longest-serving inmate at Fairbanks Correctional Center and had his murder trial postponed 20 times. Five different defense attorneys have appeared in court on behalf of Simpson.
“This has been over half a decade, and it has been detrimental to all of us,” Cruikshank said. “He has the complete support of all of us siblings, which are the victims, and also many other family members as well.”
Simpson is expected to appear in Fairbanks Superior Court on Sept. 19, 2022 for a sentencing hearing.