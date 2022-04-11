The past week was a busy one for Cherrie Forness, director of the Nenana Ice Classic. She drove all over Alaska, picking up red cans filled with tickets for the annual guessing game in which you predict the exact date and time ice will go out on the Tanana River.
The week was also bittersweet. This is her last year leading the organization after 26 years at the helm.
“This is the best job I’ve ever had,” she said. “I’ve just really enjoyed this.”
Forness and her family moved to Fairbanks when she was only 3 years old. In 1983, she moved to Nenana because she wanted to live in a small town.
“I just wanted a change,” she said. “I came here, and I’ve been here ever since. Nenana is more of a neighborhood than a town.”
Twenty-six years ago, she worked for Yukon Fuel Company when the Nenana Ice Classic top spot became vacant.
“The president of the board of directors told me I should apply,” she said. “So I applied.”
She got the job.
“I was excited,” she said. “Then I continued to work for the fuel company, but worked for the Ice Classic November through May and the fuel company May through October. So I had a year round job — just two of them.”
Every one of those 26 years has been unique, she said. But only once, in all those years, did she ever personally know one of the winners. Turns out the winner, who lived in Delta Junction, was an old classmate of her husband’s.
Every breakup has also been different. She has special memories and fondness for the dramatic breakups.
“There was one year where the ice was so thick, it was pushing berms up on the dock,” she said. “Breakups like that you don’t see hardly ever. It was spectacular. I just love watching the river when it’s going out.”
Occasionally, the national media focuses on the Nenana Ice Classic and recently, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” on HBO featured the traditional guessing game. The March report, televised nationwide, led to hundreds of ticket sales from viewers all over the country, during the final days of ticket sales. That made Forness very happy.
“I would like to have a boomer year for my last one,” Forness said.
One of the fun perks of the job is notifying the winners. Their responses all differ, but all are excited to get that official notification, she said.
“Some know they’ve won, some don’t know they’ve won, but they’re always excited when we tell them,” she said.
Often there are multiple winners but a few years ago one person hit the jackpot solo and won several hundred thousand dollars. She was elderly and disabled, Forness said. So the Nenana Ice Classic created a giant check and hand-delivered it to her to make the win even more special.
“It was really a lot of fun,” Forness said.
According to Forness, pretty much everything about the job is fun, from meeting new people regularly to operating Tripod Days and organizing activities for kids. She decided to leave while she still enjoys coming to work every day. Plus, she thinks it’s time for someone with a new approach to take over.
“I just think it’s time for new blood,” she said. “There are easier ways to do things. I’m kind of stuck in my way of doing things and its always worked well.”
Perhaps the next director can find ways to streamline things, she said.
Megan Baker, born and raised in Nenana, now takes over as the new director of the Nenana Ice Classic. She worked closed with Forness this year, learning the ropes.
Forness isn’t leaving the Nenana Ice Classic cold turkey. She said she will be available to help out as needed.
She also plans to teach herself the art of framing. After paying a small fortune to frame some artwork, she decided that DIY project would be next on her list. She also looks forward to doing some in-state traveling this coming summer.
“I have to do something,” she said. “I’m not somebody who can stay at home.”
In all the years she spearheaded the 106-year-old Nenana ice Classic, she never thought much about its historical significance, but was always grateful that ticket sales also supported many good causes.
“I’m hoping now that it continues to last,” she said. “So many things that are historical are gone or are going away. I just hope this isn’t one of them. It’s been a good ride. I really have enjoyed it.”