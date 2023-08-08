The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and the Fairbanks Education Association reached a tentative agreement on teacher pay August 3.
“I think we came a long way from where we were in the spring,” FEA President Danette Peterson said. “It will allow educators to do what they want to do, which is teaching and connecting with students.”
The tentative agreement comes after 20 months of deliberations between the school district and teachers, Peterson said. Teachers worked without contracts for the entirety of the 2022-2023 school year.
FEA will vote on the agreement on August 29.
Teachers would receive 1% salary increases for 2023-2024 and a 3% increase each year for 2024-2025 and 2025-2026, under the agreement.
Other provisions of the agreement include allowing special education teachers two workdays per year to focus on Individualized Education Plans as well as preparation periods of one period each school day for middle and high school teachers and at least 30 minutes per day for elementary teachers.
“I am so excited that our hardworking educators will start the school year with a contract in place so that we can focus on the education of our students,” FNSBSD Superintendent Luke Meinert said in a statement.
If FEA’s nearly 800 members vote in favor of the tentative agreement, the FNSBSD school board will vote, likely in September, where it is expected to have broad support.
“By the time you get to this point it’s pretty much a thumbs up,” Tim Doran, school board vice president said. “It brings some certainty for staff.”
The school district also reached a tentative agreement with the Educational Support Staff Association, which encompasses employees such as classroom aides and custodians.
ESSA members are expected to vote this month on the agreement that would give them a 1% salary increase for the 2023-2024 school year and 4% increases for 2024-2025 and 2025-2026.
The tentative agreement is good news for Fairbanks educators as the school district has struggled with funding issues. In July, Alaska Governor vetoed $87 million in education funding from the state budget that amounted to an $8 million loss for the school district. However, the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly voted to provide $4 million to partially make up for it.
Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on twitter @dejong_carter