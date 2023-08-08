The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and the Fairbanks Education Association reached a tentative agreement on teacher pay August 3.

“I think we came a long way from where we were in the spring,” FEA President Danette Peterson said. “It will allow educators to do what they want to do, which is teaching and connecting with students.”

