An advisory committee tasked with developing a scope of work for the Tetlin to Kinross Fort Knox corridor kicked off with a primer from its facilitator to think beyond a planned to haul ore over from 2024 to 2028 or 2029.
“We have an opportunity to look at five years, 10 years or 20 years for that corridor,” said Julie Jessen, the meeting facilitator. “We know there might be other projects [beyond Manh Choh mine] coming down that corridor in the future. New homes could be built on that corridor.”
The Alaska Department of Transportation established the advisory technical committee as part of the overall corridor analysis. Both the analysis and the advisory committee are considered independent of state oversight.
Kinross Gold plans to begin gold mining operations at the Manh Choh mine near the Village of Tetlin in mid-to-late 2024. The ore mined there will be trucked 247 miles to Kinross Gold’s Fort Knox mill, mostly on public roads and highways. It has yet to select a trucking company for the proces.
Trucks are expected to operate 24 hours a day for four to five years after mining starts. Kinross will use custom-built trucks pulling two covered side-dump trailers, totaling 95 to 120 feet in length.
While state agencies have a seat at the table, meetings are facilitated by CRW Engineering Group after being selected following a bid process.
The committee will shape the scope of the corridor analysis before DOT solicits bids for contractors to conduct it.
At Thursday’s meeting, Jessen noted any plan will have to balance different layers of local, state, tribal and federal government.
“Whatever we direct our third party contractor to explore, we need to remember that anything will be overlapping,” Jessen said.
A few concerns to come up included charting who controlled rights-of-way for intersections, neighborhoods and schools.
Judy Chapman, with DOT, said the contractor selected to do the study should “document existing laws and regulations” over legal load limits and the regulatory powers each jurisdiction has in certain areas along the corridor.
Other challenges include predicting variables such as driver responsibility and traffic patterns.
“Planning tools are really critical for when we start thinking about how to pay for recommendations,” Jessen said. Many government agencies need a planning document before they can secure funding.
Chambers of commerce and businesses, she added, should look at policies for “being good neighbors” during future occasions.
“What do we want that corridor to look like in 2042,” Jessen said. “That planning document will help shape that future.”
Scope of study
Jessen asked committee members what should be prioritized in the corridor analysis’s scope of work prior to being sent out to bid.
Ideas tossed out included improved or added turnouts for RVs and larger vehicles, the conditions of bridges and roads.
Salcha Fire/Rescue Chief Darrel VandeWeg recommended evaluation of emergency response improvements as traffic increases, including the possibility of increased funding down the road for volunteer fire departments on the corridor.
Another suggestion was having the contractor conduct a “corridor action plan” between Tetlin and Fort Knox, including both short-term and long-term goals.
“The immediate action would be recommendations to Kinross and the freight industry on their operations once we get more details,” said Chapman.
Jessen cautioned some data will likely be based on reasonable guesses because some private businesses and the military have sensitive data they don’t want to share.
A cost analysis of both short-term and long-term maintenance and repair was on the list, with the caveat that funding could be identified.
Another consideration was a document drafted by Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning (or FAST) that includes a lengthy list of recommendations it wants included in the corridor analysis. The recommendations are specifically tailored to the Fairbanks-North Pole urban area, including potential safety and traffic impacts on vehicles and pedestrians, air quality and damage to road infrastructure.
Jackson Fox, FAST Planning’s executive director, said he would like to see possible route alternatives in the urban area. Part of Kinross’s planned route would place trucks on Peger Road, Johansen Expressway and Steese Highway to reach Fort Knox to avoid the downtown core.
“There are a hundred alternative routes and you could bypass Fairbanks entirely,” Fox said. “Every time I show that [Kinross] route to somebody, their eyes get really big and they don’t understand why that route was selected.”
Fox also recommended not fast-tracking any analysis, so the firm selected for the corridor analysis could take advantage of any information Kinross shares once it selects a truck contractor.
Jessen said any ultimate decision should include public engagement, with planning listening sessions prior to any final analysis.