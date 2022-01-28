The Alaska State Troopers are currently seeking 34-year-old Fairbanks resident Kyle Titus, according to an alert issued Friday afternoon. Titus is currently wanted by the Alaska State Trooper on three warrants. Titus was last seen in the area of Fourth and Holt streets in Fairbanks Friday afternoon wearing a brown winter jacket and dark sweatpants. If you have any information on the current location of Kyle Titus please call the Alaska State Troopers at 907-451-5100 or submit an anonymous crime tip through the AKTips smartphone app or online at dps.alaska.gov/tips.
Advisory: Alaska State Troopers seeking Kyle Titus
Staff report
