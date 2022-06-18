Interior Alaska anglers received three pieces of bad news this week, as the Alaska Department of Fish and Game issued a series of emergency orders, closing multiple fisheries due to data indicating weak runs of both king and chum salmon.
Effective Monday, the department will limit king salmon fishing in the Chitina Personal Use Salmon Fishery to catch and release only. Both king and chum fishing will be closed in the Tanana River Drainage.
Chitina Personal Use
Fishery
The Chitina Personal Use Fishery will be catch and release only for king salmon for the remainder of the season. This includes dipnetting.
Sport fishing for king salmon in the Copper River drainage upstream of Haley Creek will also be limited to catch and release as of Monday.
The department made the decision to limit king fishing because the 2022 Copper River king salmon run is shaping up to be weaker than the pre-season projection, according to test wheel capture rates. The preseason forecast was for 40,000 king salmon, but the actual run size appears much lower.
The escapement goal, per the management plan, is for 21,000 to 31,000 king salmon in the drainage. Based on data from several fish wheel sites, the in-river estimate is close to the lower end of the escapement goal, according to an ADF&G statement. Therefore, to preserve king salmon populations, the department made the decision to shut down king fishing.
The good news in the Copper River region is that there is a strong enough sockeye salmon run to open the fishery in the Chitina Subdistrict next week. There will be a 168-hour opening from 12:01 a.m. on Monday, June 20, through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 26. This opening gives dipnetters an additional 36 hours to fish beyond what was allotted in the pre-season schedule.
During the week of June 6-12, an above-anticipated 152,886 chums passed the Miles Lake sonar. This was 68,810 more than the projected 86,076 fish.
Tanana River drainage chum closure
ADF&G will close the Tanana River drainage to chum fishing on Monday. This means that all sport fishing for chums — including catch and release — is banned.
“Chum may not be targeted and those caught incidentally … may not be removed from the water and must be released immediately,” reads a statement from ADF&G.
The decision to shut down fishing was made due to a poor chum run in the Yukon River drainage. “Current in-season data on strength and timing indicate that it is weak and late,” reads a press release from the department.
ADF&G anticipated a weak run; the forecast was for 162,000 chums to 542,000 chums. The upper end of this estimate barely achieves the in-river escapement goal of 500,000 chums to 1.2 million chums.
The department is therefore using a “conservative management approach” to protect the chum population. Both subsistence and personal use fishing either have been or will be closed in the Yukon River drainage, which includes the Tanana River drainage. According to ADF&G, closing the chum sport fisheries “is warranted throughout the entire Tanana River drainage to protect spawning escapement.”
Tanana River drainage king
closure
The Tanana River drainage will be closed to sport fishing for king salmon starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday. This includes the Chena, Salcha and Goodpaster rivers. Similar to chums in the Tanana River drainage, king salmon cannot be targeted and, if accidentally caught, must be released without removal from the water.
The king salmon run on the Yukon River was projected to be poor; the preseason forecast was for a run of 99,000 to 150,000 kings, according to the department. In-season data suggests that the run is weak and late.