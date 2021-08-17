mthomas @newsminer.com
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game will close the Nelchina caribou hunt RC561 at 11:59 p.m. tonight. The harvest quota of 350 caribou for the hunt has been met.
Hunters have other chances for the herd, however, as the department has several more permit opportunities for Game Management Unit (GMU) 13.
The Nelchina caribou drawing permit hunt, DC485, is set to open on Aug. 20 and last until Sept. 20 or until the quota is met. ADF&G will award 2,000 permits, and the quota is set at 225 caribou. The second tier hunt, RC562, will open on Sept. 1 and will close on Sept. 20 or once the quota is achieved. For this hunt, there are 4,181 permits available; the quota is 350 animals.
“To prevent overharvest, maintain adequate sex ratios within the herd, and maintain the herd within abundance objectives,” ADF&G set the harvest at 1,600 animals, according to a news release from the department. According to ADF&G, it is unlikely that there will be a winter hunting season for the herd.
The quota is lower than recent seasons because the department is focused on maintaining the herd rather than reducing its size. The Nelchina herd was extremely large during the past few years, so ADF&G provided ample hunting opportunities. These tactics have proven successful; the department estimated the herd to be 38,400 caribou this summer. This is right in the bounds of the upper limit of the population goal is 35,500 to 40,000 caribou. For context, the herd was estimated at roughly 53,500 animals in 2019.
Hunters can harvest animals of either sex for all hunts in GMU 13 except for DC475, which is limited to one bull. GMU 13 is located south of Fairbanks and spans from the Richardson Highway and Copper River area to the east and south to Denali National Park on the west.
For hunt updates and additional information about the herd, call the Nelchina hotline at 907-267-2304.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 459-7544.