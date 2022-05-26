The snow has finally melted around Fairbanks, which means construction season is underway. As many drivers have likely already noticed, the Alaska Department of Transportation is working on several improvement projects throughout Fairbanks, with a few more planned to begin within the next few weeks.
“Projects are on track for a scheduled completion at this time,” said DOT spokesperson Danielle Tessen. However, Tessen noted that contractors are still experiencing supply-chain related issues, which can delay materials. Despite this, she said that, at this point, “we are hopeful to stay on schedule.”
Third Street Widening Project
DOT is working to widen Third Street between the Old Steese Highway and Hamilton Avenue. Crews are also improving the road by removing old asphalt and resurfacing the roadway. The project is projected to wrap up next month, but until then there will be a few impacts for drivers.
The Steese Expressway between 10th Avenue and College Road will be closed starting June 1, according to a project update from DOT. Crews are currently working on Third Street six days a week for 24 hours a day. Drivers should expect single lane closures in both directions on the Steese Expressway.
Potential delays due to flagging operations at the intersection of the Old Steese Highway and Third Street is likely.
GARS
A large project this summer involves the intersection of Airport Way, the Steese Expressway, Gaffney Road, and the Richardson Highway, also referred to as GARS (Gaffney, Airport Way, Richardson, Steese). Crews are constructing a new intersection with separated right and left turn lanes. They will also resurface the Steese Expressway between the GARS intersection and Third Street.
Crews are working on the Steese Expressway from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., so drivers should plan for lane restrictions in both directions while work is ongoing. The project is expected to be completed by October 2023.
Cushman Street Bridge
The Cushman Street Bridge will likely be closed until June 5, as crews are working to upgrade the bridge from Illinois Street to First Avenue. Northbound traffic will need to follow a detour over Wendell Avenue.
The project includes improving the seismic bracing, the girders and piers, installing a new driving surface, changing the bridge from three lanes to two and widening the sidewalk. During the week of May 22, crews are conducting electrical work and working on the curb and sidewalk on the north side of the bridge.
Mitchell/Cushman Overcrossing
DOT is working to repair the Mitchell Expressway where it crosses over Cushman Street. The work includes replacing the outer three three girders and the bridge rail. The project is on schedule and expected to be completed by June 1, said Tessen.
Starting on May 20, both lanes of the Mitchell Expressway at Cushman Street are closed. As such, there will be a number of detours. Drivers going towards North Pole should detour at 30th Avenue and take the Old Richardson Highway. Drivers headed north on the Steese should detour at Van Horn Road and onto the Johansen. Drivers on South Cushman Street need to detour at 23rd Avenue and onto 30th Avenue.
Steese closure
Another project with a large community impact is actually a hybrid of two ongoing projects. Starting on June 1, the Steese Highway will be closed from College Road to the main entrance of Fort Wainwright. The work is expected to last about four weeks, Tessen said. She explained that DOT is working on two separate projects in the area: the Third Street Widening Project and GARs, and decided to “maximize the closure.”
Tessen emphasized that the Department will not close the Steese until both the Cushman Street Bridge and the Mitchell Expressway are complete and open.
Chena Hot Springs Road
DOT is continuing improvements on Chena Hot Springs Road this summer, with work expected to begin in early June.
Minimal impact to drivers is expected, according to the Department, because the project is very close to complete: just one mile of paving remains.
The project includes repaving the road and constructing roundabouts, but the bulk of the work was done last summer.
Airport Way West Improvements
DOT recently hired a contractor to conduct roadwork on Airport Way West, which will likely begin in early June, according to Tessen.
Improvements include the rehabilitation of Airport Way between the Mitchell and Fairbanks International Airport as well as the nearby roads of Dale, Hoselton and Old Airport Way.
One lane of Airport Way will be open for traffic in each direction, said Tessen, and Dale, Hoselton and Old Airport Way will all be open in one direction.
University Avenue Rehabilitation and Widening
University Avenue will be closed from Holden Road to the Mitchell Expressway and at Davis Road from May 20 through September 9. The Department is making several changes to the road, including widening the avenue, adding a center median and installing continuous sidewalks.
Wendell Avenue Bridge Replacement
Crews are continuing work on the Wendell Avenue Bridge this summer. The bulk of the work was completed last year, and the bridge is open to two-way traffic. However, the Department urges drivers to pay attention to equipment crossing the road.
The work this summer is focused on pedestrian access. This includes paving the bike path and installing a railing and a staircase. The west side of the bridge is closed to pedestrians likely until late July, which is when work is expected to be completed.
Concrete Barrier Upgrade
DOT is working to upgrade concrete barriers on several highways in Fairbanks and North Pole. Crews are working on the Johansen Expressway, so drivers should be aware of lane closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday through Friday.
The project is in its third year and is expected to wrap up this August.
Tessen also encourages Alakans to check Alaskanavigator.com for up to date construction information and impacts to traffic.