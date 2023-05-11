The Alaska Center for Energy and Power is still looking for residents to interview for a residential energy cost survey, said researcher and economist Dominique Pride.
Pride presented an update to the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation’s Energy for All Alaska task force Tuesday morning.
The survey will be conduced from May 12 to May 20, and will include questions about family education and income, air quality, and research.
“The survey date will be used to estimate own, cross and income-priced elasticities of heating fuels,” Pride said. Elasticities, she said, measures the sensitivity of variables.
“If the cost of heating fuel goes up, you would expect the use of wood to increase,” Pride said.
Interviews will be conducted by Izzy Fraser-Milewsky, a Northern Arizona University graduate student, and would last 45 minutes. Participants leave with a $20 Amazon gift card.
Part of Pride’s ongoing project involves using electric thermal storage heating to improve air quality and reduce heating costs in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. She referenced the ongoing winter time particulate matter (PM2.5) pollution present in the cities of North Pole and Fairbanks caused by wood smoke.
An ETSH is essentially a heating element that heats up ceramic bricks in a box. As the bricks heat up, they store the thermal energy. Fans blow air across the bricks, hearing the air and the home.
The National Science Foundation provided funding in 2021 for the project, including funding to provide a lower electrical rate.
“These have been used in the United Kingdom since the 1940s,” Pride said. “They are typically used in places that have time of use rates. Places with baseload facilities like nuclear or coal plants ... you want to run them full bore all the time.”
Pride said the units could be charged overnight, allowing the bricks to heat up, and then use the heat during the day instead of just directly using electric-like baseboard heating units.
ACEP will launch a website in the fall with price comparisons for different heat sources.
ETSHs are already in use in Western Alaska, but benefit from the presence of wind-generated power that is metered and sold at a different rate. However, Pride said the thermal storage units save households normally dependent on heating oil up to 50% on fuel costs.
“The point of this study is to see whether they would use a unit if they had it as an option,” Pride said. “We’re not trying to take away anyone’s wood stove.”
Pride added ETSHs are considered supplementary heating sources given the cost to heat a home with a purely electrical source.
A previous survey was conducted online last year, with 356 responses from 5,000 postcard invitations. The survey asked if residents were willing to use a ETSH if a random amount (between $3 and $135 a month) was added to their electric bill, but would offset the use of 100 gallons of heating oil.
For amounts between $15 and $40, it was split nearly evenly between yes and no, but fell sharply as the amount went higher.
ACEP plans to install up to 18 ETSH units in a North Pole neighborhood this summer as part of the first phase in its project. Households would not have to give up their wood stoves. ACEP plans to track the electrical use and subsidize the cost of energy at a cost of 15 cents a kilowatt hour.
“We’ll track how many kilowatt hours are used, you would be charged by the utility company and we would subsidize 15 cents per kilowatt,” Pride said. Golden Valley Electric Association would be provided a spreadsheet with a lump sum for each account.
Pride said ACEP has already installed 30 PM2.5 sensors and weather sensors in a North Pole neighborhood to collect baseline data. Additionally it will conduct an annual fuel and transportation survey.
The neighborhoods, located above Hurst Road, were selected based on historically poor air quality.
The survey would determine whether ETSHs have an impact on improving air quality over two years and forecast whether an increased use will have long-term positive benefits throughout the borough.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.