The mother of a baby found abandoned in a cardboard box in a West Fairbanks intersection on New Year’s Eve has been located, Alaska State Troopers announced Wednesday.
The Alaska Bureau of Investigation Major Crimes Unit in Fairbanks identified the juvenile mother on Tuesday before transporting her to a local hospital for evaluation and medical care, troopers said in a statement. The mother has not been publicly identified.
“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby being abandoned is ongoing, and no criminal charges have been filed at this time,” the statement read.
It remains unclear whether future criminal charges will be filed against the juvenile or her family.
“The mother is cooperative and at this time, her well-being and medical treatment is the priority; however, the investigation is not yet complete to be able to make a charging decision,” said Tim DeSpain, Alaska State Trooper public information officer.
The baby was found abandoned in a cardboard box Friday at the intersection of Dolphin Way and Chena Point Avenue with a note from his mother, who asked for her son to find "a loving family" as she did not have the means to care for him herself.
"I was born today on December 31, 2021 [at] 6 a.m. I was born 12 weeks premature," the note read. “My parents and grandparents don't have food or money to raise me. They never wanted to do this to me."
The child, known as Teshawn from the mother’s note, continues to be in good health and remains in the care of the Office of Children’s Services, troopers said.
Alaska has a safe surrender law that allows parents to confidentially give up a baby within 21 days of birth. Babies can be brought to a fire station, police station, medical facility or handed over to a trusted person, who must then contact the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
Troopers expressed gratitude towards local non-profit organizations and community members for their support during the investigation.
“The Alaska State Troopers would like to thank our partners at Interior Alaska center for Non-Violent Living (IAC), Stevie’s Place, and FMH Forensic Nursing for the critical resources they provide, as well as the countless Alaskans that submitted tips in an effort to resolve this case and protect the wellbeing of the baby and mother," reads a statement from troopers.