FNSB Building

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Juanita Helms Administration Center.

News-Miner Photo

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly will consider an ordinance Thursday to dissolve a long-standing borough vehicle fleet fund (VEFF).

The ordinance, sponsored by Borough Mayor Bryce Ward and Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski, would instead create a separate vehicle and equipment reserve fund (VERR) that would end up being more flexible, Chief of Staff Jim Williams said during a report to the Assembly Finance Committee.

