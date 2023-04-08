The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly will consider an ordinance Thursday to dissolve a long-standing borough vehicle fleet fund (VEFF).
The ordinance, sponsored by Borough Mayor Bryce Ward and Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski, would instead create a separate vehicle and equipment reserve fund (VERR) that would end up being more flexible, Chief of Staff Jim Williams said during a report to the Assembly Finance Committee.
“The VEFF is not an effective management tool to procure vehicles and equipment,” Williams said.
Ward said the insufficient appropriations and tracking difficulties need to be addressed to correct the issue.
“The appropriation was specific to that vehicle or type of vehicle,” Ward said.
The VEFF can be used to purchase a vehicle. If funding is appropriated for an SUV in the VEFF, for example, which turned out to cost more, the vehicle can’t be procured. Similarly, if a department concluded a sedan to be better than an SUV, the VEFF line item cannot be used to purchase the alternative.
“It’s a very specific list of what gets purchased by the staff and administration each year,” Williams said. “If anything material deviates from that, the chief financial officer can make the choice to not make the purchase.”
The VEFF was originally designed to be an internal accounting device to track purchases and exact costs by spreadsheet, not the borough’s accounting system.
“There’s been insufficient appropriations for some things, inflation and inaccurate cost estimations have been a problem,” Williams said.
He added the spreadsheet used to track purchases “is prone to errors” on top of supply chain issues.
“Right now, I have four SUVs sitting on a dealer lot that we paid for ... waiting on warranty hold because of a recall order,” Williams said. “I can see them, but I can’t get them.”
Two ambulances for the borough’s fire service areas are on an order waitlist as well, budgeted at $560,000 total.
“We need to buy more ambulances because they’re getting to the end of their life,” Williams said.
The borough also budgeted for $539,000 worth of other vehicles and equipment, including four maintenance cargo vans for the facilities division, a disabilities-compliant passenger van for the adaptive recreation division and two plow trucks for parks maintenance.
“If you talk to public works, they’re begging us for vehicles,” Ward said. Two vehicles had been destroyed in collisions several years ago.
The borough’s solid waste department budgeted $240,000 for a new heavy-duty flatbed truck and tilt deck trailer.
The problem started occurring in Fiscal Year 2020-2021 as supply chain issues began popping up because of the Covid-19 pandemic. In that year, the borough appropriated $1.12 million for replacement vehicles and equipment, but could only obtain $292,000 worth of vehicles that “left 11 vehicles stranded.”
“It only got worse from there,” Williams said. “The staff is so backlogged trying to manage prior year appropriations and other things.”
As of Thursday, Williams said 17 vehicles are left needing to be replaced as the older ones near the end of borough operational use.
Everything, he said, adds up to a delay in replacing aging vehicles and a growing unspent $5.56 million cash balance.
“We don’t need that much cash to maintain a good plan for our fleet,” Williams said.
Prior to the VEFF’s creation in 1999, the borough purchased vehicle lease agreements that stopped five years ago.
Lojewski, one of the ordinance sponsors, said the borough “has fewer vehicles operating than we had planned for.”
“We have less vehicles and older vehicles than what we planned for,” Lojewski said.
The VEFF itself has a lot of moving parts, he said, and requires staff time to track.
Replacing the VEFF with a new reserve fund would streamline the entire process. Williams said it would operate in a principle similar to the borough’s Capital Improvement Plan, which budgets money for future capital projects and major maintenance needs.
“The VERR would be more transparent for folks to see what vehicles we have and to better plan purchases over time,” Ward said. “We can balance the amount in each of the funds.”
Ward said the added benefit allows the borough to track inflation when it needs to replace a vehicle or piece of equipment in 10 years.
The new reserve account creates a 10-year plan and would divide funding into the necessary sub-accounts, such as transit, general operations and solid waste.
The ordinance would also sweep $1.44 million into the new reserve account.
Assemblymember Brett Rotermund asked why the entire $5.4 million wasn’t swept into the new reserve.
Borough financial specialist Eileen Weis said the initial amount will close out current fiscal year requisitions. The ordinance would close out the VEFF, create new sub-accounts in the reserve and make the appropriate transfers.
“The $1.4 million just lets us purchase some of the backlogged vehicles,” Weis said.
The ordinance goes to the assembly for a public hearing on April 13.