Community members rallied around Bread Line, Inc. after a vandal threw a rock through the soup kitchen’s window early Monday morning.
Within 20 minutes, a newly-created online GoFundMe account raised the $500 insurance deductible needed to replace the window. During the following 24 hours, an estimated $1,500 more was raised, according to director Hannah Hill.
A chef and young son were at the soup kitchen at 507 Gaffney Road at about 5:15 a.m. Monday when the rock came flying through the window. They were, of course, startled. As guests who depend upon meals at the soup kitchen arrived for breakfast, they too were horrified at the broken window.
“One person broke our window,” Hill reassured everyone. “We served 100 people that day who did not. It’s real easy to get wrapped up in the negativity of things. It weighs you down. We cannot be mad at the general population for one person’s bad behavior.”
The extra GoFundMe monies raised beyond $500 will be used to purchase food for the soup kitchen, Hill said. Since the pandemic began, the number of people needing meals has increased, and Bread Line has had to buy food to make meals.
“We’re serving at such an elevated level,” Hill said. “In April of 2020 our numbers just spiked. We started serving 42% more meals.”
Usually, more meals are served in summer than in winter. Since the pandemic the need has remained high both seasons.
“Last year, we served 48,882 meals,” Hill said.
She expects that high number to remain constant for 2021.
She praised Hoffer Glass, who immediately contacted Bread Line after they heard about the damage. Experts at Hoffer Glass cleared away the broken glass and offered to replace the glass itself at a deeply discounted rate, she said.
As for the rock-throwing episode?
“Stuff happens,” she said. “You can’t take it personal.”
On Facebook, Hill shared the “alarming act of vandalism” with supporters and expressed gratitude that no one was hurt.
“We are taking this opportunity to hold space for the realities that allow things like this to happen,” she wrote. “When people feel powerless, they act out in ways that make them feel in control.
“It’s not an excuse for bad behavior, but context is key to understanding the why. While deeply unfortunate, this isn’t something we can take personally. Hopefully, whoever did this will reflect on their actions and choose less harmful actions in the future.”
“Today, we should all choose to be kind(er) — to ourselves and to others. We’re all on this little Earth together during some very challenging times. And a loving, supportive #commUNITY is the answer to isolation, fear and desperation.”
The Fairbanks Bread Line, Inc. opened in Fairbanks in 1984. It is an anti-hunger organization whose mission is made possible through community support, donations and volunteers. It serves through programs that include Stone Soup Cafe, Stone’s Throw, Kids Cafe and Stone Soup Garden. Stone Soup Cafe provides hot meals for Fairbanks area residents. Kids Cafe allows families to gather monthly and volunteer to prepare meals. Stone’s Throw is a job training program providing culinary skills, life skills and job skills. Stone Soup Garden is a community garden providing fresh, local food for Stone Soup guests.